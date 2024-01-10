en English
Australia

Adelaide’s Vintage Vibes Music Festival Postponed Amid Economic Pressures

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
In a time when the world is gradually reclaiming its rhythm, a somber note has been struck in Adelaide’s music scene. The much-anticipated Vintage Vibes music festival, initially slated for January 27 & 28, 2023, has been postponed, with no rescheduled dates announced yet. This decision, a consequence of prevailing economic pressures, was communicated to ticket holders via an email from Oztix and a post on the festival’s Facebook page.

Unyielding Economic Pressure

The festival organizers cited a myriad of challenges as reasons for the postponement. Among these were increased pressure on supply chains, a factor that particularly affects venues located outside the central business district (CBD), and fluctuations in the economic climate reflecting broader industry difficulties. In a world still grappling with the aftermath of a global pandemic, these challenges have proven insurmountable, at least for now.

A Commitment to Quality

The organizers, despite the setback, remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering a high-quality experience. They expressed their belief that the current conditions would compromise the integrity of the festival, a risk they are unwilling to take. The Vintage Vibes festival, after all, is not just an event, but a celebration of international and Australian music right in the heart of South Australia.

Refunds and a Promise to Return

The festival is set to reschedule later in the year, and attendees who cannot accommodate the new dates will be offered refunds through Oztix. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the organizers are determined to make the festival a world-class event. The inaugural edition of Vintage Vibes, which took place last year, showcased artists such as Gang Of Youths and Tash Sultana, setting a high bar for future iterations.

The festival had previously reduced ticket prices from $178 to $99 in a move dubbed the “Ball Park Blitz”, an effort to make the event more accessible to music lovers. With international headliners like Rudimental and Groove Armada, along with local acts such as Ball Park Music, the Vintage Vibes festival promised a spectacular showcase of musical talent. As the music world waits for its return, one hopes that Vintage Vibes will come back even stronger, echoing the resilience of the industry and its patrons alike.

Australia Music
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

