Adelaide's Saints Foodland Crowned World's Best Supermarket at Las Vegas Ceremony

Adelaide's Saints Foodland in Salisbury Plains has made headlines by clinching the title of IGA Retailer of the Year at the prestigious Independent Grocers Alliance Awards of Excellence. Owned by the Chapley family, this family-operated store has set a global benchmark for its exceptional fresh produce, diverse range, and unparalleled customer service. Accepting the award in Las Vegas, Foodland CEO Franklin dos Santos hailed the supermarket as more than a retail space, but a vibrant community hub that caters to the discerning tastes of South Australians.

Setting the Global Standard

Competing against over 6000 independent IGA stores worldwide, Saints Foodland distinguished itself through its innovative shopping experience. The store boasts a carefully selected cheese bar, an in-house cafe, and a comprehensive selection of bakery, butcher, and seafood products. Under the guidance of Spero Tsapaliaris, the supermarket has transformed shopping from a mundane task into an enjoyable adventure. Its commitment to sustainability is evident in its use of 550 solar panels and a fruitful partnership with OzHarvest to minimize food waste, demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to retail.

A Family's Legacy

The Chapley family has long been associated with quality retail in South Australia, and their latest achievement on the world stage is a testament to their dedication to excellence. John Chapley, the patriarch, has seen the store evolve into a destination that locals and visitors alike cherish. The store's ambiance, product offering, and customer service are meticulously crafted to meet the community's needs, making it a deserving recipient of the IGA Supermarkets International Retailer of the Year award.

A Model for Future Retail

Saints Foodland's triumph is not just a win for the Chapley family or South Australia but sets a new standard for supermarkets globally. It challenges other retailers to rethink how they engage with their customers and communities, emphasizing the importance of sustainability, quality, and service. This accolade may well usher in a new era of retail, where stores are more than just places to buy groceries but are integral parts of the community they serve.

As Saints Foodland continues to redefine the shopping experience, its story serves as a beacon for independent retailers worldwide. The supermarket's journey from a local favorite to the world's best is a compelling narrative of innovation, community engagement, and unwavering commitment to excellence. It stands as a shining example of how dedication to core values and a deep understanding of customer needs can propel a family business onto the global stage.