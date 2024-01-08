Adelaide’s Abandoned Rooster: A Tale of Survival and Search for Justice

On a late December night at Adelaide’s south-west, in the vicinity of Kurralta Central shopping centre, a charity worker named Alex Hackworth discovered an unexpected and distressing find. Amidst the donations inside a charity bin, a living creature was struggling for survival. A bantam rooster, now known as Eric, had been cruelly discarded like an unwanted item.

Rooster Found in Dire Situation

Eric was found around 11:30pm on December 19, trapped inside a black nylon shopping bag that had been carelessly tossed into a wine bottle carton. The bag, hidden beneath other donated items, held a frightful secret. Eric was underweight and had likely been confined in the bin for about a day and a half, considering Mr. Hackworth had last emptied the bins on December 17.

Eric’s Road to Recovery

The fortunate news is that Eric was not physically harmed. Under the watchful care of RSPCA South Australia, he has made a full recovery, regaining his weight and vitality. However, the psychological trauma of such an experience is hard to estimate. Animals, much like humans, are capable of fear and suffering, and it is not unlikely that Eric experienced a considerable amount of distress from his ordeal.

RSPCA Initiates Investigation

As part of their mandate to protect animals from cruelty, the RSPCA has initiated an intensive investigation to find the person responsible for abandoning Eric. This act of abandonment is not just inhumane; it is an offense under South Australia’s law, carrying a potential sentence of up to two years in prison or a fine of $20,000. The RSPCA is calling on the public to assist with any information that could lead to the identification of the culprit.

While Eric’s story has a hopeful ending, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of treating all creatures with respect and kindness. Animals are not disposable items, and abandoning them is not only morally reprehensible but also a serious offense.