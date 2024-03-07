Adelaide Unveils $35M South Rd Intersection Upgrade to Combat Congestion, Enhance Safety

Plans have been unveiled for an upgraded four-way intersection along South Rd to help address congestion and enhance road safety throughout the state. Efforts to enhance east-west connections are underway, with plans unveiled to redirect Raglan Avenue traffic north via a new road link, creating an upgraded four-way intersection with Edward Street. As part of the network upgrade, a new link road will eliminate the 'dogleg' movement, streamlining traffic flow between Edward Street and Raglan Avenue. This $35 million initiative is just one facet of a comprehensive suite of intersection upgrades integral to the broader T2D Project, aimed at optimising Adelaide's road network efficiency.

Advertisment

Project Scope and Community Engagement

Additional enhancements include the intersections of Edward Street, Raglan Avenue, and Price Street with South Road. The upgrade at the Price Street and South Road intersection will feature traffic signals, pedestrian crossings, and a right-turn access lane into Castle Plaza Shopping Centre from South Road, preserving Price Street's residential character. The connecting Edwardstown project offers opportunities for amenity upgrades, road treatments, pedestrian crossings, integrated connections, cycle paths, and indented bus bays. Community engagement is ongoing, as stakeholders seek feedback to gauge social and environmental implications. A Project Assessment Report has been issued, encapsulating exhaustive technical evaluations and planning endeavours aimed at addressing critical factors tied to the design's social and environmental impact.

Technical Innovations and Preparations

Advertisment

Offering a glimpse into the project's scale, a meticulously crafted scale model of a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) has been revealed at the Hilton-based Community Information Centre. Commissioned from renowned manufacturer Herrenknecht, this 2.7-metre, 80kg model mirrors the specifications of the TBM slated for the T2D construction, slated to span 100 meters in length and weigh up to 5000 tonnes. This exhibit affords visitors a glimpse into the intricate technical expertise required for the T2D Project, slated to encompass over 6 kilometres of tunnels for the motorway.

Looking Ahead

"South Australia is building - the momentum is undeniable," Premier Peter Malinauskas said. "And the centrepiece of this big build is the completed North South Corridor, with the River Torrens to Darlington Project the final piece of this complex puzzle." "The scale of this project is something we have never seen before in this state - and we are doing it right, first time." Main works are scheduled to commence in early 2025, with the project expected to open to traffic in late 2025.