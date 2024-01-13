en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two

Two Adelaide residents, a 10-year-old girl and a 62-year-old woman, have been hospitalized due to separate incidents of Meningococcal disease, marking the latest cluster of the illness in the region. The cases, which have resulted in over a dozen other individuals being exposed to the disease, unfolded within the same week, raising alarm across the metropolitan area.

Meningococcal Outbreak in Adelaide

The young girl, who has since recovered and been discharged, and the older woman, who remains hospitalized, are the most recent victims of the infectious disease that can progress rapidly and potentially cause serious health complications. The news of their illnesses has triggered a public health alert, with SA Health issuing a stark warning to the community.

Public Health Alert and Community Response

In its advisory, SA Health urged anyone who displays symptoms of Meningococcal disease to seek immediate medical attention. The health body stressed the potentially swift and serious progression of the disease’s symptoms, emphasizing the urgency of medical care. The community, now on high alert, is grappling with the reality of these cases contributing to the latest cluster of the disease in the region.

The Menace of Meningococcal Disease

Meningococcal disease is a life-threatening illness caused by a type of bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis. It can cause severe infections in the brain and spinal cord or bloodstream, leading to meningitis or septicemia, respectively. Early symptoms can include fever, headache, neck stiffness, nausea, vomiting, and increased sensitivity to light. In severe cases, the disease can lead to permanent disabilities, such as hearing loss or learning disabilities, or even death.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
20 mins ago
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
In the face of soaring temperatures exceeding 40 degrees, the indomitable spirit of Perth Scorchers’ fans was on full display as they flocked to the stadium for a crucial match against the Heat. The goal? To bolster their team’s chances for the finals. The day proved to be particularly challenging as the mercury had already
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
Zestiman's Debut Victory: A New Hope for Lindsay Park at Blue Diamond Stakes
33 mins ago
Zestiman's Debut Victory: A New Hope for Lindsay Park at Blue Diamond Stakes
Sydney Man Arrested for Child Abuse Offences: A Call to Vigilance
33 mins ago
Sydney Man Arrested for Child Abuse Offences: A Call to Vigilance
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
22 mins ago
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
23 mins ago
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
Pope's Surrogacy Ban Sparks Debate in Australia: A Focus on Brisbane Couple's Journey Through Altruistic Surrogacy
32 mins ago
Pope's Surrogacy Ban Sparks Debate in Australia: A Focus on Brisbane Couple's Journey Through Altruistic Surrogacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal
25 seconds
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
5 mins
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
7 mins
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
9 mins
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
10 mins
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
10 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
11 mins
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
11 mins
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
13 mins
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
21 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app