Actress Bojana Novakovic’s Crusade Against Mining in Serbia and Europe

Bojana Novakovic, a prominent Australian actress renowned for her role in ‘Love Me’ and a vocal opponent of the mining industry in Europe, is leveraging her fame and influence to rally against the proposed lithium mine in Serbia by Rio Tinto. Novakovic has teamed up with other activists throughout Europe to challenge the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), a legislative act that could fast-track mining projects for essential minerals and metals within Europe’s borders.

The Dual Life of Bojana Novakovic

Novakovic leads a life that straddles two continents and two markedly different roles. On one hand, she is an accomplished actress, recognized in Australia and the United States for her compelling performances. Her role in the series ‘Love Me’ even earned her a coveted Logie nomination in 2022. On the other hand, she is a tireless activist in Europe, dedicating her time and effort to environmental and societal causes.

Novakovic’s Stand Against Mining

Novakovic’s activism is not just a recent passion. Born in Serbia and having migrated to Australia at the tender age of seven, her crusade is deeply rooted in her upbringing and her political beliefs. Her activism is fueled by her desire to safeguard local communities and protect the environment from the potential harm that mining projects could bring. She, alongside her fellow campaigners, has amassed more than 77,000 signatures on a petition decrying the CRMA. They argue that the Act threatens local communities, undermines the rights of the populace to resist such projects, and imperils the environment.

Success and Ongoing Challenges

Novakovic’s campaign bore fruit in Serbia, where the government rolled back Rio Tinto’s licenses in early 2022. This victory, however, hasn’t put an end to the company’s ambitions. Despite the setback, Rio Tinto has not entirely deserted the project. This has prompted Novakovic to remain vigilant and committed to her fight against this and other mining projects in Serbia. She is also challenging the manner in which the CRMA was ratified at the European level, indicating that her activism extends beyond her native Serbia.