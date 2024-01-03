en English
Accidents

ACT Police Seek Witnesses, Dash-cam Footage Following Collision at Hindmarsh Drive

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
ACT Police Seek Witnesses, Dash-cam Footage Following Collision at Hindmarsh Drive

On a regular Tuesday morning, the tranquility of Garran was jolted by a traffic collision at the junction of Hindmarsh Drive and Yamba Drive. Involved in the incident were a silver Subaru Outback and a grey Mitsubishi Lancer. The Subaru, as per the authorities’ suspicions, might have been maneuvered erratically leading up to the crash.

Authorities Seek Witnesses

ACT Police are now intensifying their efforts to shed light on the incident by seeking witnesses who were present at the scene. They believe that someone out there may hold a crucial piece of the puzzle that could help them draw a comprehensive picture of the event.

Call for Dash-cam Footage

Furthermore, the police are also on the lookout for any dash-cam footage that may have captured the incident. Dash-cams, often seen as the silent observers, could provide objective and time-stamped evidence which could be instrumental in recreating the sequence of events leading to the collision.

Public Assistance Requested

Understanding the value of collective intelligence, the police have sought the public’s assistance in this matter. For those willing to share relevant information or footage, authorities have provided a hotline number, 1800 33 000, and the Crime Stoppers ACT website. The appeal has been made not just to those who were present at the scene but also to anyone who might have related information that could aid in the investigation.

The incident serves as a reminder that every day on the road is unpredictable, and safety should never be compromised. As the investigation continues, the hope is for the truth to surface, making our roads safer and justice served.

Accidents Australia Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

