ACT Government Enhances Native Fish Populations with Major Release Initiative

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Government has embarked on an ambitious initiative to rejuvenate native fish populations in urban waterways. Over 90,000 juvenile Golden Perch and Murray Cod, colloquially known as fingerlings, have been released into various lakes and ponds as part of this undertaking. The move aims to ensure sustainable fishing opportunities and maintain the ecological health of these habitats, as outlined by the Minister for the Environment, Parks and Land Management, Rebecca Vassarotti.

Advertisment

A Longstanding Initiative

The fish release is not a new phenomenon but rather a component of the ACT's annual fish stocking program. This initiative has been in place since 1964, with the objective to support native fish species while also reducing fishing pressures on more sensitive bodies of water within the territory. Over the decades, the program has proven to be instrumental in maintaining a balance between recreational fishing activities and the preservation of local aquatic ecosystems.

The 2022-2027 Fish Stocking Plan

Advertisment

This specific release aligns with the guidelines outlined in the 2022-2027 Fish Stocking Plan. The five-year plan goes beyond mere population reinforcement. It also encompasses conservation stocking for threatened species and serves research purposes, facilitating extensive studies on the behavior and adaptability of native fish species in various habitats. The scheme's comprehensive approach ensures a sustainable future for ACT's native fish populations and the waterways they inhabit.

A Collaborative Effort

The annual fish stocking program is the result of a concerted effort between various stakeholders. The National Capital Authority and the Canberra Fisherman's Club are key collaborators in this initiative. Their joint commitment underscores the shared responsibility of government bodies and local communities in preserving and enhancing the region's natural resources. Detailed information about the fish stocking initiative and the 2022-2027 plan is available on the ACT Environment website, serving as a valuable resource for those interested in the project's specifics.