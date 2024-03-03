ACEN Becomes First in Philippines to Earn IES Certification for WESM Compliance

ACEN, the energy arm of the Ayala Group, has marked a significant milestone by becoming the first Philippine company to receive full compliance certification from Intelligent Energy System (IES), an Australian advisory firm. This certification confirms ACEN's energy trading platform's alignment with the Philippine grid code, Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) rules, and dispatch protocols, showcasing a commitment to transparency and efficiency in the energy sector.

Advertisment

Setting Industry Standards

ACEN's operational practices and software systems underwent a comprehensive audit by IES, leading to this landmark certification. According to ACEN COO for Philippine operations Miguel de Jesus, "This certification reflects our proactive approach toward transparency and compliance in our software system as we lead the industry through innovation." The platform, developed by a local third-party software developer, allows ACEN to seamlessly integrate its growing renewable energy portfolio into WESM, enhancing the utility's ability to efficiently manage generator offers and nominations, monitor real-time schedules, and access WESM data.

Innovations and Enhancements

Advertisment

The certification comes on the heels of significant enhancements made to ACEN's trading platform in 2021, aimed at accommodating WESM's transition from an hourly to a five-minute trading dispatch. These improvements underscore ACEN's commitment to not only adhere to existing regulations but to also anticipate and adapt to future changes in the market landscape. The platform's development and subsequent certification by IES not only establish ACEN as a credible player in the Philippine electricity market but also emphasize the company's role in fostering a more transparent, efficient, and reliable energy sector.

Future Collaborations and Expansions

Looking ahead, ACEN's certification by IES opens doors to further collaborations and expansions, particularly in the renewable energy sector. Earlier in February, ACEN partnered with Australia's First Nations Yindjibarndi people to develop renewable energy projects on Yindjibarndi Ngurra's native title land, showcasing ACEN's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. This partnership, along with the recent certification, positions ACEN as a forward-thinking leader in the energy industry, ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving market.

The certification by IES not only validates ACEN's current practices but also sets a benchmark for other market participants in the Philippines. As ACEN continues to innovate and lead by example, it fosters a competitive yet collaborative environment that benefits not just the company but the entire Philippine energy sector.