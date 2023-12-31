Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

Two men, Agoth Manyang Agoth and Ngang Mat Lual, both 25 years of age, have been released on bail in a case revolving around a violent incident that led to the stabbing of Alnaw Abdalrahman, 22. The alleged assault took place in Northbridge, right in front of the An Sibin Irish Pub, just shy of 3:30 am on a seemingly regular Saturday.

The Incident

As per the reports, Abdalrahman was engaged in a conversation with two women when he was ambushed and assaulted. The sudden and brutal attack left him stabbed and in critical condition. The police have suggested that the incident may not be a random act of violence but could have ties to gang-related activities.

Bail Granted

In an unexpected turn of events, both Agoth and Lual, accused of being involved in this heinous act, have been granted bail. The conditions of their bail, however, have not been disclosed.

