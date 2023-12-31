en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:59 am EST
Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

Two men, Agoth Manyang Agoth and Ngang Mat Lual, both 25 years of age, have been released on bail in a case revolving around a violent incident that led to the stabbing of Alnaw Abdalrahman, 22. The alleged assault took place in Northbridge, right in front of the An Sibin Irish Pub, just shy of 3:30 am on a seemingly regular Saturday.

The Incident

As per the reports, Abdalrahman was engaged in a conversation with two women when he was ambushed and assaulted. The sudden and brutal attack left him stabbed and in critical condition. The police have suggested that the incident may not be a random act of violence but could have ties to gang-related activities.

Bail Granted

In an unexpected turn of events, both Agoth and Lual, accused of being involved in this heinous act, have been granted bail. The conditions of their bail, however, have not been disclosed.

Media and Subscription Information

The news of the incident and the subsequent bail granting were reported by a source affiliated with West Australian Newspapers Limited. This news source offers various perks for subscribers such as access to true crime series, video channels, podcasts, breaking news updates, and exclusive subscriber rewards. Their reporting includes a notice regarding the use of cookies on their website.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Safak Costu

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter U ...
@Australia · 25 mins
Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter U ...
heart comment 0
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects

By Salman Khan

Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision
Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges
Generation Z Shapes Australia’s Work Culture: A Shift Towards Flexibility and Balance

By Geeta Pillai

Generation Z Shapes Australia’s Work Culture: A Shift Towards Flexibility and Balance
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
21 seconds
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
44 seconds
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
2 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
3 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
4 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
4 mins
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
4 mins
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
5 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
6 mins
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
44 seconds
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app