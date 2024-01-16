Accruent Acquires RedEye, Expanding Cloud-Enabled Solutions

In a move that signifies a key step in its strategic growth, Accruent, a global leader in workplace and asset management solutions, has announced the acquisition of RedEye, an Australian engineering document management company known for its cloud-native solutions. The deal is part of Accruent's ongoing mission to bolster its portfolio with innovative, cloud-enabled solutions designed to enhance business productivity.

Expanding the Portfolio

Accruent's acquisition is a significant addition to its existing engineering document management system (EDMS) offerings, which includes the robust Meridian system. The integration of RedEye will provide customers with enriched options for storing and accessing their vital documents. Accruent's position in the EDMS space is further solidified by this acquisition, presenting a versatile SaaS solution that enables customers across various industry sectors to securely manage their engineering documents.

Focus on Complex Facility Operations

RedEye's cloud-native solutions are custom-built to support complex facility operations across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, mining, and pharmaceuticals. The key focus is on ensuring security and regional compliance, with the provision of regional data hosting hubs. These hubs are crafted to ensure adherence to the specific privacy and security regulations pertinent to each business.

Aligning with Accruent's Strategy

Bill Pollak, President of Accruent, accentuated that the acquisition of RedEye aligns seamlessly with the company's strategy to deliver top-tier solutions and expand their regional presence. Globally recognized for unifying the built environment, Accruent's solutions connect and control real estate, physical and digital assets, and integrated technology systems. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries.