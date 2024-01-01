Acclaimed Journalist and Documentary Filmmaker John Pilger Passes Away at 84

The journalism world has experienced a significant loss with the passing of renowned Australian journalist and documentary filmmaker, John Pilger. Renowned for his bold reporting and impactful documentaries, Pilger passed away on December 30, 2024, in London at the age of 84. The news of his passing was announced by his family, who remembered him fondly as an amazing and loved father, grandfather, and partner.

A Legacy of Fearless Journalism

Throughout his illustrious career, Pilger gained international acclaim for his fearless reporting and his critical stance on American and British foreign policies. Known for his advocacy for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Pilger was a vocal critic of the governments’ foreign policies. His commitment to transparency and accountability demonstrated his unwavering dedication to truth and justice.

Documentaries that Shaped Global Awareness

His impressive portfolio of work includes award-winning documentaries that brought global issues to light. His documentary, ‘Year Zero: The Silent Death Of Cambodia,’ won him an award and his fearless coverage of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia earned him an Emmy in 1991. His work on the aftermath of Pol Pot’s regime in Cambodia and the UK’s Thalidomide scandal were among his most impactful. His most recent documentaries include ‘The Dirty War On The NHS’ and ‘The Coming War On China.’

Remembered by Many

Pilger’s passing has been mourned by many in the journalism world, including former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, veteran ABC broadcaster Phillip Adams, journalist and author Quentin Dempster, and Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters. His indelible mark on journalism and documentary filmmaking will be remembered for years to come. His unwavering dedication to giving a voice to the voiceless, challenging the status quo, and holding powerful interests to account, will remain a significant part of his legacy.