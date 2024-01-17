ACCC Urges Australians to Be Aware of Their Consumer Guarantee Rights

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is amplifying awareness about consumer guarantee rights under the Australian Consumer Law. In 2023, the ACCC fielded over 28,000 reports and enquiries about consumer guarantees or warranties, equating to approximately 30% of all contact to the ACCC. Predominantly, issues pertained to motor vehicles, electronics, whitegoods, and homewares.

Understanding Consumer Guarantees

ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe elucidated that consumer guarantees do not possess a finite expiry date and may outlast the retailer's or manufacturer's warranty. In recent times, the ACCC has instituted action against several firms for misleading consumers about these guarantees, with additional investigations presently in progress.

Consumer guarantees assert that products will be of acceptable quality, match their description, and perform as promised. In the event of non-compliance, consumers are entitled to repairs, replacements, or refunds based on the severity of the issue. Misleading statements such as time-limited refunds or requiring return of products in original packaging are not acceptable under the law. The ACCC advises consumers to contact the seller initially, and then seek assistance from local consumer protection agencies if issues remain unresolved.

Advocating for Legal Reforms

The ACCC also advocates for legal amendments to render non-compliance with consumer guarantee obligations by businesses illegal. Presently, the ACCC does not resolve individual disputes but can take action against businesses that mislead about consumer rights.

The ACCC's enforcement actions include compelling Fitbit LLC to pay $11 million in penalties and obtaining a court-enforceable undertaking from Australian Post and StarTrack for misleading conduct.