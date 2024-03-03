ACCC Sues Mosaic Brands Over Alleged Consumer Law Breaches in Delivery Promises

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has initiated legal action against Mosaic Brands Limited, accusing the national fashion retailer of failing to meet advertised product delivery timeframes. This move targets the company's handling of online purchases across its multiple brand websites, including Noni B, Rivers, and Katies, among others.

Allegations of Misleading Conduct

Between September 2021 and March 2022, Mosaic Brands allegedly misled consumers by promising delivery windows ranging from two to 17 business days, which were not consistently met. The ACCC claims that over 26% of orders were dispatched significantly later than promised, leading to consumer dissatisfaction and numerous complaints. This case underscores the ACCC's focus on domestic supply chain issues as a principal enforcement area.

Consumer Rights Misrepresented

In addition to delivery delays, the ACCC accuses Mosaic Brands of misrepresenting consumer rights on its websites. Specifically, the company suggested that refunds for faulty products were only possible within six months of purchase, a statement at odds with the Australian Consumer Law's provision of consumer guarantees without a fixed expiration. This has led to further legal contention, as these guarantees apply for a reasonable period based on the nature and price of the goods or services.

Background and Previous Penalties

Mosaic Brands, a major player in the Australian women's fashion market, has faced ACCC scrutiny before, resulting in significant penalties totaling $896,400 for unrelated infringements in 2021 and 2022. The company's extensive reach, with around 7.8 million online members and 804 stores nationwide, amplifies the impact of these alleged breaches on Australian consumers.

This latest legal challenge by the ACCC against Mosaic Brands highlights ongoing concerns with corporate adherence to consumer protection laws in Australia. As the case progresses, it will serve as a critical test of the ACCC's ability to enforce compliance and protect consumer interests in the digital retail space.