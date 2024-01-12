en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

ABC Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns, Citing Coverage and Diversity Concerns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:04 pm EST
ABC Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns, Citing Coverage and Diversity Concerns

Renowned political reporter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Nour Haydar, has tendered her resignation citing concerns over the broadcaster’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict and its treatment of culturally diverse staff. A prominent figure in the Parliament House bureau, Haydar, whose Lebanese heritage and personal history have shaped her perspective and reporting, has been with ABC since 2017, ascending to the role of a federal politics reporter in 2019.

Internal Scrutiny and Unlawful Termination

Haydar’s decision to step down follows a wave of internal scrutiny within ABC journalists, triggered by an October 7 attack on Israel and a subsequent bombing campaign in Gaza. Adding to the brew of discontent is a Fair Work case, brought forward by freelance journalist Antoinette Lattouf, who alleges racial discrimination and unlawful termination of her contract by the ABC.

Silencing Voices?

While Haydar’s decision precedes the knowledge of Lattouf’s situation, she did express disappointment at the reported treatment of her fellow journalist. This has led to protests at the ABC’s Ultimo office in Sydney, spotlighting Lattouf’s dismissal and igniting debates on the broader issue of potential silencing of journalists within the organization.

Editorial Policies Under Fire

ABC staff have criticized the organization’s reluctance to use terms like ‘invasion’ and ‘occupation’ in their reportage, fueling fears of damaging ties with Arab and Muslim communities. In response, a Gaza advisory panel has been set up for ongoing coverage, and the ABC’s union house committee has called for improved and unbiased conflict coverage.

Despite her resignation, Haydar remains optimistic about her future in journalism and storytelling, with plans for 2024 already in motion. An ABC spokesperson, addressing the situation, acknowledged the necessity for diversity in media representation, and maintained that the ABC is steadfast in its commitment to accurate and fair reporting on the Israel-Gaza conflict. The spokesperson also highlighted the presence of strong editorial policies and an Ombudsman’s Office to handle complaints.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
South Africa has called upon the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) to bear witness to its allegations of genocide against Israel, a move that has drawn criticism from Alex Ryvchin, the co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry. The claim, unprecedented in its gravity, accuses Israel of intentionally committing genocide in Gaza,
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
7 mins ago
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
Public Alert: Australians Warned of Scammers Using AI and QR Codes
9 mins ago
Public Alert: Australians Warned of Scammers Using AI and QR Codes
From Imprisonment to Activism: Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert's Remarkable Transformation
2 mins ago
From Imprisonment to Activism: Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert's Remarkable Transformation
Sydney Launches First Hire E-Scooters in a Move Towards Sustainable Transportation
5 mins ago
Sydney Launches First Hire E-Scooters in a Move Towards Sustainable Transportation
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
7 mins ago
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
1 min
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
4 mins
Tragic Overdose Death of Oregon Man Raises Questions about Hospital Discharge Practices
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
4 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland: Former PM Morawiecki Raises Concerns Over Tusk's Governance
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
5 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
6 mins
Energizing the Electorate: The Power of Wordplay at Taiwan's Presidential Election Rallies
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
7 mins
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
7 mins
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
7 mins
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
8 mins
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app