ABC Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns, Citing Coverage and Diversity Concerns

Renowned political reporter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Nour Haydar, has tendered her resignation citing concerns over the broadcaster’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict and its treatment of culturally diverse staff. A prominent figure in the Parliament House bureau, Haydar, whose Lebanese heritage and personal history have shaped her perspective and reporting, has been with ABC since 2017, ascending to the role of a federal politics reporter in 2019.

Internal Scrutiny and Unlawful Termination

Haydar’s decision to step down follows a wave of internal scrutiny within ABC journalists, triggered by an October 7 attack on Israel and a subsequent bombing campaign in Gaza. Adding to the brew of discontent is a Fair Work case, brought forward by freelance journalist Antoinette Lattouf, who alleges racial discrimination and unlawful termination of her contract by the ABC.

Silencing Voices?

While Haydar’s decision precedes the knowledge of Lattouf’s situation, she did express disappointment at the reported treatment of her fellow journalist. This has led to protests at the ABC’s Ultimo office in Sydney, spotlighting Lattouf’s dismissal and igniting debates on the broader issue of potential silencing of journalists within the organization.

Editorial Policies Under Fire

ABC staff have criticized the organization’s reluctance to use terms like ‘invasion’ and ‘occupation’ in their reportage, fueling fears of damaging ties with Arab and Muslim communities. In response, a Gaza advisory panel has been set up for ongoing coverage, and the ABC’s union house committee has called for improved and unbiased conflict coverage.

Despite her resignation, Haydar remains optimistic about her future in journalism and storytelling, with plans for 2024 already in motion. An ABC spokesperson, addressing the situation, acknowledged the necessity for diversity in media representation, and maintained that the ABC is steadfast in its commitment to accurate and fair reporting on the Israel-Gaza conflict. The spokesperson also highlighted the presence of strong editorial policies and an Ombudsman’s Office to handle complaints.