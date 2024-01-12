en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

ABC Battles Staff Departures Amid Diversity Policy Concerns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
ABC Battles Staff Departures Amid Diversity Policy Concerns

Renowned Media Writer for The Australian, Sophie Elsworth, has voiced serious concerns about the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), which is dealing with significant staff departures. The reason? An overriding focus on meeting diversity requirements, which Elsworth describes as ‘constant box ticking.’ This strategy, she asserts, is leading to widespread dissatisfaction among ABC’s staff, resulting in a wave of resignations.

‘Box Ticking’ Diversity Policies

Elsworth’s insights came to light during her recent guest spot on Sky News Australia, where she argued that ABC’s preoccupation with ‘box ticking’ is undermining its credibility and staff morale. This, she believes, is a significant issue that ABC’s chairperson Ita Buttrose and the management must address urgently, as the organization tries to mitigate the fallout from its diversity policies.

High-Profile Departures

The list of recent departures from ABC includes the likes of Antionette Lattouf, a Lebanese-Australian radio host. Lattouf maintains that she was let go because of her social media posts on Israel, alleging that her ethnicity played a part in her dismissal. Another noteworthy exit is that of Nour Haydar, a political reporter who handed in her resignation in protest of ABC’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict and its handling of culturally diverse employees.

Legal Battle On The Horizon

Among those who have left is Antoinette Lattouf, who has since initiated a Fair Work case, accusing ABC of racial discrimination and unlawful termination. Similar sentiments were expressed by Josh Szeps, another ABC presenter, who has also left the organization. Szeps voiced grievances about claims of discrimination, highlighting the brewing legal skirmish and statements from both presenters’ lawyers.

As the ABC faces these serious challenges, it is clear that its diversity policies are not just about ‘box ticking.’ They have real-world consequences, affecting the lives of its staff and the quality of its journalism. The question that remains to be answered is, how will the ABC address these issues, and will it be able to regain the trust of its staff and audience?

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
20 seconds ago
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
The President of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association, Tony Seabrook, has delivered a strong critique of the Western Australian government’s proposed Aboriginal heritage protection laws. In a recent interview with Caleb Bond on Sky News Australia, Seabrook stated that the government ‘deserve to hurt’ for introducing these ‘reprehensible’ laws. Withdrawal of the Proposed Laws The
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
1 min ago
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
New Safety Campaign Launched in NSW Amid Rising Drowning Deaths
2 mins ago
New Safety Campaign Launched in NSW Amid Rising Drowning Deaths
Melbourne's Suburbs Poised for Transformation Amid Controversy
24 seconds ago
Melbourne's Suburbs Poised for Transformation Amid Controversy
Urgent Manhunt Underway as Queensland Police Seek Armed and Dangerous Individual
1 min ago
Urgent Manhunt Underway as Queensland Police Seek Armed and Dangerous Individual
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
1 min ago
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
20 seconds
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
26 seconds
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
32 seconds
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
59 seconds
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
1 min
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
1 min
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
1 min
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
2 mins
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
2 mins
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
10 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app