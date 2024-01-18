Abbott's Volt PFA System Revolutionizes Atrial Fibrillation Treatment

Healthcare giant Abbott has pioneered its way into the global pulsed field ablation (PFA) arena with its Volt PFA System, designed to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). Over 30 patients have already received treatment in Australia, as part of the Volt CE Mark study. This study is expected to provide crucial insights into the safety and effectiveness of the Volt PFA System, a revolutionary approach to AFib treatment.

Revolutionizing Ablation Procedures

Unlike traditional radiofrequency ablation or cryogenic ablation that employ heat or cold, the Volt PFA System utilizes high-energy electrical pulses to incapacitate cells causing abnormal heart rhythms. This innovative approach reduces the risk of damaging adjacent tissues, a common concern in traditional ablation procedures.

At its core, the Volt PFA System features a balloon-in-basket catheter, which when paired with Abbott's EnSite X EP System, provides clearer visualization and facilitates more accurate ablation procedures. This EnSite X EP system allows for precise positioning of the catheter, enhancing the overall accuracy and effectiveness of the treatment.

Benefits of the Volt PFA System

The implementation of the Volt PFA System brings with it a plethora of benefits. A key advantage is the potential to reduce patient procedure time and overall hospital stay, significantly improving the patient's journey through the healthcare system. The system also offers a more efficient workflow, which can contribute to reduced patient exposure to radiation.

Abbott's Global Impact

As a global healthcare leader, Abbott's broad portfolio spans across diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals, and medicines. Their innovative solutions have touched the lives of people in over 160 countries. With the advent of the Volt PFA System, they continue their legacy of revolutionizing healthcare and improving patient outcomes.