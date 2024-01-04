Abbie Chatfield Opens Up About Her First Sex Club Experience

Australian media personality Abbie Chatfield recently revealed her experience at a sex club on her LISTNR podcast ‘It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield’. The star, known for her candid discussions on sexuality and relationships, embarked on a journey to explore her sexuality within the unusual environment of a sex club.

Overcoming Nerves and Embracing New Experiences

Chatfield admitted to being nervous about what to wear and whether to bring sex toys to the event, finally opting to bring a vibrator. In her usual frank and humorous manner, she also recounted her discomfort upon arrival when she was recognized by a bartender. This unexpected encounter, she said, somewhat dampened her initial excitement about the venture.

The Club: A World of Unexpected Encounters

The club featured a ‘dungeon’ area where nudity was restricted, and consensual acts such as spanking were the norm. An upstairs area, however, allowed for more open sexual activity, including orgies. Chatfield, despite her adventurous spirit, found herself uncomfortable participating in these activities, largely due to being recognized four more times.

Future Ventures and Personal Reflections

Chatfield light-heartedly suggested that she might resort to wearing a disguise if she were to attend such a gathering in the future. The star also reflected on her previous public relationships, deciding to keep future ones private unless she was significantly committed, like being engaged. This decision was influenced by her desire to avoid the complications that come with dating in the public eye, a reality she knows all too well as a media figure.

Apart from her club adventure, the podcast episode also touched on broader sex-related topics, including the top sex questions of 2023 and a story of a new mother’s partner making a bold sexual request.