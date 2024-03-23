Abbie Chatfield Calls Time on Radio Career, Citing 'Nightmare' Experience

Abbie Chatfield, the 27-year-old former reality star and The Masked Singer judge, has made a firm decision to never return to radio broadcasting. After departing from her popular Hit Network show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield last year, she has now declared her radio career permanently over, describing the experience as a 'nightmare' and expressing contentment in her decision to leave.

Multiple Hats, One Decision

Chatfield explained that her decision to exit the radio scene was driven by the overwhelming pressure of juggling multiple commitments. Alongside her radio duties, she was deeply involved in podcasting, television appearances, and her role on The Masked Singer, all of which demanded her time and energy. She emphasized her preference to prioritize personal relationships and passions over the relentless grind for money.

Focusing on Passions and People

Her departure from radio was not just a career move but a personal choice to dedicate more time to her podcast, 'It's A Lot with Abbie Chatfield', and to explore further opportunities in television. Chatfield also mentioned her desire to open up space for new talent in the radio industry, highlighting her belief in giving others a chance to shine and appreciate opportunities in the field.

A Firm Farewell to Radio

Despite her successful stint, Chatfield has no regrets about leaving radio behind, insisting that the decision to end her show was hers alone. She reassured fans that her podcast would continue under the same network, signaling her ongoing presence in the media landscape, albeit away from the radio waves. This move marks a significant shift in Chatfield's career, focusing on what truly makes her happy and fulfilled outside the demanding environment of daily radio broadcasting.