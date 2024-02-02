Abandoned East Murray Area School Awaits New Ownership

For sale, the abandoned East Murray Area School in Mindarie, a once-thriving educational institution, now stands as a symbol of rural decline. Closed five years ago, following a 68% drop in student enrollment, the former school is currently listed for sale by the State Government. The property, priced between $500,000 to $600,000, sprawls across a vast 8.08ha area, housing more than 2000sq m of infrastructure. It offers a range of facilities, including classrooms, sporting amenities, a playground, a swimming pool, and a well-preserved three-bedroom residence.

A History Laced with Challenges and Triumphs

Established in the 1960s, the school's inception was a result of the amalgamation of primary schools in the Mallee region. The institution carries a legacy of its remote location and the resultant lack of modern communications infrastructure. Notably, in 2002, the school faced a severe water shortage due to drought, running out of drinking water. Despite these challenges, the school was once compared to a prestigious Adelaide school on a government website, highlighting its historical significance.

Varied Interest and the Hope for a Brighter Future

Nathan Bolt, the selling agent of the property and a former student of the school, has reported receiving inquiries from a diverse range of potential buyers. Interests range from families to trucking companies and charities, indicative of the property's multifaceted appeal. With expressions of interest closing on February 10, the future of the former East Murray Area School hangs in the balance.

Community Aspirations

The sale of the school has stirred emotions within the local community. The defunct East Murray Tigers Football and Netball teams, which once used the school's facilities, have expressed their hopes that the new owners will allow them to continue using the amenities. The property, conveniently located within driving distance from Karoonda, Loxton, and Adelaide, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of the community.