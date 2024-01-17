AANA Unveils Draft for New Environmental Claims Code, Aims to Curb Greenwashing

In a significant development, the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has released an Exposure Draft for a new Environmental Claims Code. This move comes after a year-long review and is a part of a wider initiative to align with global standards. The draft is now open for public commentary until 5 pm on March 22, allowing individuals and organizations to share feedback on the proposed updates.

Comprehensive Regulations in the Offing

The new draft proposes more rigorous rules compared to the existing code. It insists that any environmental claims made in advertising must be truthful, evidence-based, clear, and non-ambiguous. Moreover, these claims should represent a tangible, significant benefit to the environment. The draft also stipulates that any assertions about future environmental benefits must be backed by reasonable grounds.

Integration into Self-Regulatory Framework

The finalized code will be incorporated into the advertising industry's self-regulatory framework, supervised by the AANA. This initiative is designed to work in synergy with Australia's consumer protection laws and the guidelines set by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Eliminating Greenwashing

AANA CEO, Josh Faulks, underscored the industry's commitment to eradicating greenwashing through this updated code. The new Environmental Claims Code is a significant step towards ensuring a more sustainable future, reflecting both community standards and international best practices. The advertising industry is now keenly awaiting feedback to help shape the standards around environmental claims.