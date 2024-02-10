AACTA Awards 2024: Gold Coast Glitz, Grit, and Australian Talent

Gold Coast Glitz and Grit: AACTA Awards 2024 Shines a Light on Australian Talent

On a balmy February evening, the glittering Gold Coast played host to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards 2024. Australian stars descended upon the coastal city, eager to celebrate the year's best in film and television. Amidst the glitz and glamour, a controversial joke by host Rebel Wilson and the dominance of supernatural horror film 'Talk To Me' stole the limelight.

A Night of Laughter, Shock, and Triumph

Rebel Wilson, the Pitch Perfect star, took the reins as host for the night. Known for her wit and humor, Wilson entertained the crowd with her unique brand of comedy. However, one joke about Queensland's prevalence of skin cancer drew an awkward response from the audience. Despite the controversy, Wilson received applause for her other jokes, particularly those poking fun at Queensland's quirks.

The night, however, belonged to 'Talk To Me,' a supernatural horror film that haunted the audience with its chilling narrative and exceptional performances. The film took home eight awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Danny and Michael Philippou. The film also saw Sophie Wilde win the Best Lead Actress award for her captivating performance.

Trailblazers and Record-Breakers

Margot Robbie, the talented Australian actress, received the Trailblazer Award in recognition of her achievements and contributions to the Australian screen industry. Robbie, who has made a significant impact in Hollywood with her roles in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell, expressed her gratitude and dedication to her home country's film industry.

The award for Best Lead Actor went to Joe Klocek for his role in 'The New Boy.' The film also won the Best Screenplay award. Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated 'Barbie' movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, took home the award for Best Costume Design.

Television Triumphs and Trends

In the television category, 'The Newsreader' and 'Deadloch' emerged as the big winners, earning five awards each. The Newsreader, a drama series set in a 1980s newsroom, won awards for Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actress, and Best Lead Actor. Deadloch, a dark comedy series set in a small coastal town, also won accolades for its writing, directing, and performances.

As the curtains closed on the 2024 AACTA Awards, the evening left an indelible mark on the Australian film and television industry. The night proved that Australian talent is not only thriving but also pushing boundaries and sparking conversations.

The supernatural horror film 'Talk To Me' emerged as the biggest winner, with eight awards, including Best Film and Best Actress for Sophie Wilde. Rebel Wilson's controversial joke and Margot Robbie's Trailblazer Award added to the night's memorable moments. With 'The Newsreader' and 'Deadloch' dominating the television category, the 2024 AACTA Awards showcased the depth and diversity of Australian storytelling.