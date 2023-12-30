A Twist of Luck and Unique Property Listings

Irwin Dodd, a local resident, was heading out to buy a lottery ticket when he experienced an unforeseen event that seemed to hint that fortune might not favor him today. In an unrelated segment, the news also highlighted a waterfront property, priced at $375,000, with an interesting condition—it’s not designed for sleeping.

Waterfront Properties: An Array of Choices

Three waterfront properties in New Hampshire have hit the market, with asking prices between $539,999 and $1,200,000. These properties, located on Spaulding Pond, Cobbetts Pond, and Freeses Pond, come with amenities like private boat launches, docks, stunning water views, and modernized interiors.

Oregon’s Scenic Waterfront Homes

Moving west to Oregon, various waterfront properties are up for grabs. These include a secluded home with breathtaking mountain and valley views, a luxury oceanfront condominium, a renovated two-story house with supplementary structures, a beachfront bed and breakfast, and a single-story sanctuary with direct marina access. Nestled on plots ranging from 3.8 to 5.25 acres, these homes offer large decks, panoramic views, and contemporary upgrades.

An Atypical Waterfront Property in New Jersey

Lastly, in New Jersey, a waterfront property stands out from the crowd. This $375,000 property does not offer sleeping arrangements. It features a three-bedroom main house, a studio cottage that could generate rental income, and a boathouse with a new roof. The open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, and expansive decks offer breathtaking views. Its location in a no-wake zone, about an hour away from NYC, makes it an ideal retreat. The property is conveniently located close to public transport, restaurants, shops, and places for recreation all year round.

