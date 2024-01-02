en English
A Tribute to John Pilger: The Journalist Who Gave Voice to the Voiceless

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
A Tribute to John Pilger: The Journalist Who Gave Voice to the Voiceless

Acclaimed Australian journalist and filmmaker, John Pilger, has passed away at the age of 84. Pilger, well-known for his fearless reporting and unwavering dedication to humanitarian issues, leaves behind a profound impact on both journalism and human rights advocacy.

Legacy of a Truth-Teller

Throughout his career, Pilger championed the voiceless, consistently providing a platform for the unseen and unheard. His work encompassed a wide range of controversial subjects, including the disintegration of morale among US troops in the Vietnam war, the genocide in Cambodia, and human rights abuses in countries governed by military dictatorships. Pilger’s contributions to journalism were undeniable, earning him numerous awards and universal respect within the industry.

Uncovering the Atrocities of Pol Pot’s Regime

Pilger’s work was perhaps most notably recognized for his documentaries on the crimes committed by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. His groundbreaking work in uncovering the hidden history of the United States’ bombing of Cambodia in the 1970s, and the subsequent brutality and Cambodian genocide orchestrated by Pol Pot and his Khmer Rouge militia, led to a significant public response. His documentary ‘Year Zero: The Silent Death Of Cambodia’ alone raised $66 million for relief efforts in Cambodia, highlighting the collusion of Western governments, particularly the United States and Britain, in the rise of the Khmer Rouge.

Advocacy for Human Rights

More recently, Pilger remained a strong advocate for the Palestinian cause, particularly focusing on the plight of those in Gaza. His support was also extended to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, reflecting his commitment to free speech and transparency. His loss has prompted tributes from all corners of the globe, with many recognizing his tireless efforts to expose injustice and advocate for the marginalized.

Pilger’s legacy serves as a testament to the power of journalism in unveiling atrocities, advocating for human rights, and giving a voice to the voiceless. His life and work will continue to inspire generations of journalists and human rights advocates.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

