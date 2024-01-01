en English
Australia

A Thousand Days in Detention: The Plight of Australian Engineer Robert Pether in Iraq

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
A Thousand Days in Detention: The Plight of Australian Engineer Robert Pether in Iraq

Today marks a somber day for Australian engineer Robert Pether, as he reaches his 1,000th day of imprisonment in Iraq on fraud charges. The case, which has drawn international attention and criticism, centers around a contract dispute between Pether’s employer, CME Consulting, and the Central Bank of Iraq. Pether had traveled to Iraq to aid in efforts to rebuild the Central Bank’s headquarters in Baghdad.

An Unjust Imprisonment

Pether’s detention has been described by his family as akin to being held hostage. His health has rapidly declined since his arrest, with reports suggesting he has lost a third of his body weight. The United Nations has joined the chorus of voices condemning Pether’s imprisonment, calling it arbitrary and a violation of international law. The global body has cited abusive interrogation practices and is currently investigating the case through its Special Rapporteur on torture.

A Disputed Contract and Allegations of Fraud

Pether and his Egyptian colleague Khalid Radwan were accused of embezzling funds from the Central Bank building project. After enduring nearly six months in custody without charges, the pair were sentenced to five years in prison and handed a combined fine of $12 million. This despite the International Chamber of Commerce’s Court of Arbitration finding the Central Bank of Iraq at fault in the dispute and ordering it to pay $13m to CME Consulting. This ruling undermines the legal basis for Pether’s continued detention.

The Call for Action

Pether’s lawyer, UK human rights attorney Peter Griffin, has suggested that Iraq may be using Pether’s incarceration as a form of financial leverage. Griffin has urged the Australian government to intensify efforts for Pether’s release. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, however, maintains that while it advocates for Pether’s welfare, it cannot intervene in another nation’s judicial processes. As the clock ticks on, Pether’s health continues to deteriorate, and the urgency for his release grows stronger.

Australia Human Rights Iraq
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
