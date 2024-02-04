A Slice of Palm Springs in Melbourne: The Story of Nangkita

Imagine stepping into your backyard and finding yourself transported to the sun-soaked, picturesque landscape of Palm Springs. That's the experience the Langs have created at their home in Warrandyte, Melbourne's northeast. Their unique property, aptly named Nangkita, or 'place of little frogs', is an entertainment oasis that defies the ordinary.

Architectural Fusion Breathing Life into Entertainment

Chris Lang, the man behind PrecisionTech Building Concepts, has meticulously renovated the four-bedroom house to create a perfect fusion of Palm Springs, American Craftsman, and Eastlake architecture. The result is a property that is as visually stunning as it is functional. The kitchen area, spacious and bathed in sunlight, is a testament to this, as are the high-end finishes like Moroccan sandstone and French-pattern marble scattered throughout the property.

A Resort-Style Paradise

But it's not just the house itself that makes 11 Pygmalion Rise so special. The 4082sq m block is a resort-style paradise, boasting an undercover area with a built-in barbecue beside a swimming pool and spa. A recreation and media room complete with a bar and home theatre, and a separate entertainment space with a teppanyaki cooktop and fireplace, ensure there's always something to do. The property even includes a studio with a bathroom and sauna, providing ample space for guests.

A Slice of Palm Springs in Melbourne

The Palm Springs influence is impossible to ignore, with palm trees and cacti dotting the garden. A floodlit tennis court and a firepit courtyard add to the appeal. The Langs have used this space to host large gatherings, including a Cancer Council fundraiser with over 100 guests. And of course, the property offers plenty of room for the Langs' dog to roam.

The property, with an asking range of $4.4m-$4.6m, is a testament to the Langs' vision and hard work. Expressions of interest close on February 27, promising to make one lucky buyer's Palm Springs dreams a reality.