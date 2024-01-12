en English
Australia

A New Reign Begins: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary Ascend the Throne

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:05 pm EST
A New Reign Begins: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary Ascend the Throne

A new era is dawning upon the kingdom of Denmark as Prince Frederik and Princess Mary are readying to ascend the throne this Sunday. Princess Mary, a native of Hobart, Australia, is set to make history as the first Australian to lead a European royal family, initiated by Queen Margrethe’s abdication on New Year’s Eve.

A Low-Key Succession

Contrasting heavily with the extravagant spectacle of King Charles’s coronation, the upcoming transition of power is expected to be a subdued affair. The ceremony will be devoid of the usual pomp and circumstance that accompanies such an event, with world leaders and foreign dignitaries not in attendance. The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, will hold a pivotal role in the proceedings.

Family Matters

Joining the succession ceremony will be the couple’s eldest son, Prince Christian, who will take his place as the new Crown Prince and heir. The guest list is confined to immediate family members, including Mary’s elder sister Jane Stephens, who has journeyed from Tasmania for the occasion.

Day of the Ceremony

The day will commence with a drive from Frederik VIII’s Palace to Christiansborg Palace, the site where Queen Margrethe will officially abdicate. Here, the new King and Queen, accompanied by Prince Christian, will partake in a formal celebration within the Danish Parliament. Queen Margrethe will embark on a separate procession to bid a final farewell to her subjects before her formal abdication. Prince Joachim, Frederik’s brother, and Princess Benedikte, Margrethe’s sister, will also be present during the festivities.

The world will be watching this historic event, with Sky News Australia providing live coverage in a special program titled ‘Mary The Queen’ hosted by Danica De Giorgio.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

