Australia

A New Era for Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate, Princess Mary Poised to Become Queen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
A New Era for Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate, Princess Mary Poised to Become Queen

In a dramatic turn of events, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has declared her abdication, ushering in a new era for the Danish monarchy. The transition, set for later this month, will pave the way for Crown Prince Frederik to ascend the throne. Most notably, this shift in power will result in Princess Mary, an Australian native, taking on the role of Queen.

A Royal Announcement

Queen Margrethe II, at the age of 83, decided to abdicate on New Year’s Eve, entrusting the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik. As per the royal tradition, upon Frederik’s ascension as King, Princess Mary will become Queen. The couple’s eldest son, Prince Christian, will then be first in line for the Danish throne.

Princess Mary: The Australian-Born Queen

Princess Mary’s impending elevation to the status of Queen marks a significant moment, as she will be the first Australian-born queen. Over the past 23 years, Princess Mary has endeared herself to the Danish public, with an overwhelming 85% having a positive opinion of her. The Princess met Crown Prince Frederik in a pub in Sydney, and their remarkable love story has since been dubbed a real-life fairytale. Princess Mary has been an active patron of over 25 international organizations and has launched The Mary Foundation, focusing on combating social issues like domestic violence, bullying, and loneliness.

A Reign of Advocacy

Princess Mary’s prospective reign as Queen of Denmark promises to continue her legacy of advocacy, specifically in the areas of women’s reproductive rights, maternal health, and international LGBT rights. Mary, who renounced her Australian and UK citizenships and converted to Lutheranism, has embraced her role wholeheartedly. She has taken on the position of chief executive of Save the Children International and has been a vocal participant in numerous human rights summits. Despite the challenges faced by the Danish royal family, including the removal of royal titles from the children of Prince Joachim and alleged affair rumors, Princess Mary has remained steadfast in her dedication to her work.

As Denmark prepares for this historic transition, the world watches with bated breath. The ascension of Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary signals a new chapter for the Danish monarchy, one marked by the promise of continued commitment to social issues and the public good.

Australia Europe
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

