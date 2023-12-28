A Look at the Electric Vehicles Set to Electrify Australia in 2024

As the dawn of 2024 approaches, the Australian automotive market prepares for a surge of electric vehicles (EVs) that promise to redefine the landscape. Among the upcoming arrivals are the Cadillac Lyriq Sport, the Polestar 3 and 4 SUVs, the BYD Seal, Volvo’s EX30 and EX90, and the MG Cyberster. These impending models highlight the expanding competition and diversity in Australia’s EV market.

Iconic Cadillacs Go Electric

The Cadillac Lyriq Sport, a large, modern SUV from the renowned American brand, is constructed on General Motors’ Ultium EV platform. This vehicle boasts an illuminated front grille and is yet to disclose its pricing. However, its high-performance dual motor variant in the U.S. rivals the Audi Q8 e-tron, priced around $150,000 locally.

Polestar’s Dual Surprise

June 2024 will see the launch of the Polestar 3 SUV, a product of the Swedish-based, Chinese-owned Volvo spin-off. Priced from $132,900, this vehicle promises new technology, despite past software and production delays. A more affordable sibling, the Polestar 4 SUV coupe, is anticipated for a September release.

BYD’s Seal Targets Tesla

The BYD Seal, an upmarket sedan from the Chinese brand, aims at the Tesla market with a competitive starting price under $50,000. Garnering positive advance reviews from the UK, the BYD Seal represents a promising addition to the EV market.

Volvo’s Electric EX30 and EX90

Volvo’s fully electric EX30, a compact SUV/hatch hybrid, will be the brand’s first vehicle on a dedicated EV platform. This vehicle offers a minimalist interior and powerful rear-wheel drive starting just under $60,000. The dual-motor version claims to be the fastest accelerating Volvo yet. The larger EX90 SUV is scheduled for a later release in 2024.

MG Cyberster: A British-Chinese Collaboration

Lastly, the MG Cyberster, an electric roadster with scissor doors from the Chinese-owned British brand, is set to arrive in the second half of the year. This vehicle, with an estimated starting price of $100,000, adds a touch of luxury to the expanding EV market.

These forthcoming EV models underline the escalating race in the Australian market. As manufacturers around the globe accelerate their transitions to electric power, Australia’s roads are set to become a showcase of the latest and greatest in EV technology.