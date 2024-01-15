en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

A Historic Moment: Australia Celebrates its First Queen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:01 pm EST
A Historic Moment: Australia Celebrates its First Queen

It’s a historic day in Australia as the nation celebrates its first Australian-born queen, a momentous event that encapsulates a unique blend of national identities and strengthens the longstanding relationships between Australia and Denmark. Queen Mary, born in Tasmania, ascends the throne alongside her husband, King Frederik X, marking her official entry into royal duties and symbolizing a significant cultural and diplomatic bridge between the two nations.

From Tasmania to Danish Royalty

Queen Mary’s journey from Tasmania to Danish royalty is a captivating tale that has held both nations spellbound since she met Frederik at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. The couple tied the knot in 2004, setting the stage for this momentous occasion. The excitement and anticipation surrounding their coronation is palpable, with former tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki expressing her approval and excitement.

A Staunch Advocate for Social Causes

The Queen’s introduction to the professional world began with stints as an advertising executive and travel across Europe. She later joined a Sydney-based property firm, where she met Frederik, the young Danish prince. Her dedication to social causes through The Mary Foundation has seen her gain a significant following. Her trips back to Australia typically generate local headlines, attesting to her influence as a serious role model and leader in Denmark.

Embracing the Throne

Queen Mary and King Frederik X ascended the Danish throne amidst a grand ceremony, with thousands of people gathering in Copenhagen to celebrate the dawn of a new era. Queen Margrethe II’s decision to abdicate in favor of her son due to ill health led to Mary renouncing her Australian citizenship to become the first Australian reigning queen. Survey results reveal that both Frederik and Mary enjoy substantial popularity among their subjects, with 79% and 83% of Danes respectively believing they are ready to assume their royal duties. Despite a tumultuous year for the Danish royal family, King Frederik and his family presented a united front on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after his proclamation, reaffirming the strength and resilience of the monarchy.

0
Australia Denmark
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
17 seconds ago
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
In a heroic display of camaraderie and athletic prowess, a group of ironman and ironwoman athletes participated in a daring rescue at Maroubra Beach in Sydney, saving 25 tourists caught in a sudden and powerful flash rip. The emergency, which saw the unsuspecting swimmers pulled further away from the shore, elicited a swift response from
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
Man Struck by Bus in Adelaide CBD, Now Stable; Investigation Underway
7 mins ago
Man Struck by Bus in Adelaide CBD, Now Stable; Investigation Underway
Australians Debate Over Beach Music Etiquette, Spotify Survey Insights
10 mins ago
Australians Debate Over Beach Music Etiquette, Spotify Survey Insights
Modest Share Gains and Market Surprises Kickstart the Financial Week
2 mins ago
Modest Share Gains and Market Surprises Kickstart the Financial Week
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
5 mins ago
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
The Unseen Hurdle: Creditworthiness and the Blacklisted in Australia
5 mins ago
The Unseen Hurdle: Creditworthiness and the Blacklisted in Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
17 seconds
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
2 mins
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
5 mins
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
5 mins
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed
5 mins
Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
7 mins
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
Electoral Reform Coalition Facilitates Public Discussion on Democratic Improvement
9 mins
Electoral Reform Coalition Facilitates Public Discussion on Democratic Improvement
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
11 mins
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
12 mins
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
16 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app