Australia

A Green Shift in Australia’s Automotive Landscape: Surge in EV and Hybrid Sales

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
A Green Shift in Australia's Automotive Landscape: Surge in EV and Hybrid Sales

In a significant shift, Australia’s automotive landscape has seen electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids make a substantial leap in sales, according to data from the industry’s lobby group, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI). The report reveals that EV sales have nearly tripled from the previous year, with a total of over 87,000 units finding new homes, accounting for 7.2% of the market share. Concurrently, hybrids have sold over 98,000 units, together with EVs, cumulatively representing 16.2% of total car sales.

Transforming Automotive Landscape

In a market traditionally dominated by petrol and diesel vehicles, these figures highlight a transformative moment in Australia’s automotive sector. Despite Australia’s lack of fuel efficiency standards (FES) that mandatorily promote low emission vehicle sales, the increase in EV and hybrid sales signifies a significant shift in consumer preferences. The Labor Government is expected to announce its FES targets, adding momentum to this green transition.

Toyota continues to hold the top-selling brand position for the 21st year, with over 215,000 units sold in 2023. However, the Ford Ranger emerged as the most popular model, and notably, the Tesla Model Y broke into the top 10, becoming the first battery electric vehicle to achieve this feat.

Preparing for an Electric Future

The surge in EV sales has prompted a shift in the service industry as well. Mechanics are acquiring new skills to service EVs, transitioning from traditional petrol and diesel engine maintenance to EV upkeep. Training institutions like the Kangan Institute are offering courses on maintaining electric buses and training automotive apprentices to work on both internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEV) and EVs. This is a crucial step in bridging the skills gap in the automotive sector.

Economic Considerations

Despite the record-breaking sales figures, the industry is bracing for a challenging 2024 due to cost-of-living pressures and potential interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, in the United States, the labor market shows signs of slowing down, with the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) reporting the lowest level of job openings since March 2021. This economic scenario could influence future decisions on Federal Reserve’s interest rates.

Australia Automotive Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

