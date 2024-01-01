en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

A Global Welcome to 2024: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Around the World

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
A Global Welcome to 2024: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Around the World

As the first sunrise of 2024 painted the sky in vibrant hues, the world welcomed the New Year with grand celebrations. The globe spun into the new year with fireworks, festive lights, and jubilant crowds, despite lingering security concerns and conflicts. From the stunning firework displays in Sydney, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand, to the iconic ball drop in Times Square, New York, the arrival of 2024 was marked with joy and hope.

Cities Around the World Ring in 2024

In New York City, Times Square, a traditional gathering spot for New Year’s Eve celebrations, saw tens of thousands of people gathering to witness the iconic ball drop. Despite a recent attack on Israel and ongoing conflicts, the FBI reported no credible threat, and heightened security measures ensured a safe and enjoyable event.

Further south, Rio de Janeiro, known for its vibrant celebrations, hosted revelers on its famous beaches. Across the Pacific, Seoul, South Korea, and Amritsar, India, saw their own unique cultural festivities. London, UK, displayed its customary fireworks display over the Thames River, while Bali, Indonesia, offered its tropical setting for year-end festivities.

Preah Sihanouk in Cambodia and Sydney, Australia, with its renowned Sydney Harbour fireworks, also joined in the global celebrations. Berlin, Germany, completed the list of cities with its own distinctive New Year’s Eve events.

(Read Also: New Year’s Eve in Hyderabad: A Night of Spectacular Celebrations)

Global Celebrations Amidst Conflicts

The arrival of the New Year was not without its shadows. Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip continued, and several countries banned New Year’s Eve celebrations in solidarity with the Palestinians. Nonetheless, the enduring spirit of humanity shone through, as celebrations continued amidst the chaos and uncertainty.

Security measures were heightened in various cities, including New York and European cities, due to potential threats and previous attacks. Yet, the global community refused to be cowed, stepping into 2024 with hope and resilience.

(Read Also: Rema and Justine Skye Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year’s Eve Church Attendance)

Engaging Readers Beyond News

Apart from the news, the audience is encouraged to engage with various puzzles and quizzes such as crosswords, wordflower, sudoku, and a weekly news quiz, to challenge their knowledge and wit. Wine enthusiasts can look forward to a new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Dalene Fourie. This newsletter aims to deepen the dialogue on stories of courage, endurance, community, triumph, and the pursuit of truth.

Read More

0
Australia United Kingdom United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World Rings in 2024: A Tale of Fireworks, Festivities, and Reflections

By Geeta Pillai

Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate

By Geeta Pillai

New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals

By Geeta Pillai

Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Le ...
@Australia · 1 hour
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Le ...
heart comment 0
Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition

By Geeta Pillai

Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition
Carly Bowyer of ‘Married At First Sight’ Announces Engagement to Neil Goldsmith

By Geeta Pillai

Carly Bowyer of 'Married At First Sight' Announces Engagement to Neil Goldsmith
Australia’s Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era

By Salman Khan

Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era
John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
2 mins
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
2 mins
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
Bangladesh Braces for 12th National Parliament Elections Amidst Rising Tensions
3 mins
Bangladesh Braces for 12th National Parliament Elections Amidst Rising Tensions
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
5 mins
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
5 mins
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
6 mins
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
6 mins
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
10 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
12 mins
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
10 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
14 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
32 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
46 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app