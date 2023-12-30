en English
A Farewell Tennis Match and an Autorickshaw Ride: Symbolizing India-Australia Diplomatic Relations

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:55 pm EST
A Farewell Tennis Match and an Autorickshaw Ride: Symbolizing India-Australia Diplomatic Relations

In a unique farewell gesture, Manpreet Vohra, the outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Australia, marked the end of his tenure with a friendly tennis match against Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Vohra’s tenure has been marked by diplomatic strides and personal memories, and this last day in Canberra stands as a testament to the cordial relations between the two countries. Emphasizing the unique nature of his farewell, Vohra expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and shared his enthusiasm for the memories he made during his time in Australia.

New Beginnings for McCaffrey

Meanwhile, marking a new chapter in Australia-India diplomatic ties, Nicholas McCaffrey kick-started his tenure as Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner in India in quite an unconventional style – by taking a ride in an autorickshaw. McCaffrey, succeeding Sarah Storey, brings with him a zeal to strengthen the bilateral relations under the leadership of Australian High Commissioner Philip Green.

Fostering Bilateral Relations

The Australian envoy, Philip Green, extolled the strength of the India-Australia relationship, stating it is at its zenith and emphasized the need to advance partnerships between the two nations. He highlighted the recent Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) and the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) as pivotal drivers in fostering the bilateral relationship.

ECTA: A Milestone in India-Australia Relations

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAusECTA), a landmark agreement, took effect on December 29, 2022. The agreement was signed on April 2, 2022, and ratified on November 21, 2022, marking a significant milestone in the economic partnership of the two countries. The ongoing negotiations for CECA promise to further enhance this partnership, paving the way for an era of increased economic collaboration.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

