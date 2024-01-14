en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

A Day at The Beach Unveils Environmental Threats from Innocuous Toys

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
A Day at The Beach Unveils Environmental Threats from Innocuous Toys

Claire Hickey, a mother enjoying a day out at Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay with her children, unearthed a disconcerting reality about beach pollution. Amidst the sandy serenity, her children stumbled upon a multitude of small, round rubber items. A closer look revealed them to be ‘Loom Bands’ — vibrant rubber bands typically strung together to create bracelets, a popular and inexpensive toy for children. After an impromptu beach clean-up, the Hickey family had collected between 50 to 60 pieces of these seemingly harmless playthings.

The Dark Side of Innocuous Toys

While these tiny toys might bring joy to children, they harbor a potentially lethal threat to both the environment and wildlife. Hickey took her concerns to social media, outlining the dangers these seemingly harmless toys pose. Choking hazards for children and threats to the wildlife who may ingest them are just the beginning. The long-term environmental implications are equally alarming, given that these rubber bands are non-biodegradable and destined to languish in landfills indefinitely.

Enviroeconomic Impact of Plastic Toys

A study conducted in 2018 sheds light on the devastating financial burden that such plastic chemicals inflict on the U.S. health care system. The research analyzed the impact of four groups of chemicals used in plastic production, including flame retardants, phthalates, bisphenols, and per and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These chemicals are notorious for their ability to disrupt hormone production, leading to damage to developmental, reproductive, immune, and cognitive systems. Flame retardants and phthalates, found in hundreds of consumer products, were identified as the most significant contributors to health care costs, with phthalates linked to reproductive problems, childhood obesity, asthma, cardiovascular issues, and cancer.

A Step Towards Sustainable Solutions

In a bid to combat beach pollution and promote resource sharing, toy libraries have started sprouting up along Australia’s coastline. Modelled on the community-building concept of street libraries, these initiatives allow beach-goers to borrow and return toys. South Australian MP Stephen Mullighan and Mel Lake, General Manager of Street Library Australia, have praised this initiative that not only promotes sharing but also instills a sense of responsibility among young children.

As Hickey’s experience serves as a stark reminder of the environmental consequences of seemingly harmless beach toys, it underscores the need for more sustainable and responsible choices to protect our environment and the wildlife that inhabit it.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
In an unexpected turn of events during the Australian Open, Australian tennis player Dane Sweeny inadvertently collided with a ballkid while attempting to return a shot. Despite the shocking incident, the young ballkid showcased impressive resilience, standing up and continuing his duties without any sign of distress or complaint. This incident not only tested the
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
Andre Agassi Lights Up Australian Open 2024: Anoints Djokovic, Shows Empathy for Kyrgios
11 mins ago
Andre Agassi Lights Up Australian Open 2024: Anoints Djokovic, Shows Empathy for Kyrgios
Man Rescued from Opal Mine Shaft in Dramatic Three-Hour Operation
20 mins ago
Man Rescued from Opal Mine Shaft in Dramatic Three-Hour Operation
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under
7 mins ago
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
7 mins ago
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
Hells Angels Leader Captured in Thailand: A Blow to International Drug Syndicates
9 mins ago
Hells Angels Leader Captured in Thailand: A Blow to International Drug Syndicates
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
2 mins
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho's Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage
2 mins
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho's Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
3 mins
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
3 mins
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
3 mins
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
3 mins
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
3 mins
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
3 mins
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
4 mins
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app