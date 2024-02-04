A Brush with Crime Leads Canberra Resident to Home Security Program

In the heart of summer, Stephanie Munk spotted a man in a heavy puffer jacket acting unusually outside her neighbor's house. Her instincts kicked in, she confronted the man who subsequently fled, only to access her property later through an unlocked side gate. Though Munk wasn't robbed, her neighbor fell victim. This unsettling incident introduced Munk to SupportLink, courtesy of ACT Policing, paving the way for a home security assessment.

Neighbourhood Watch Target Hardening Program

Through her interactions with SupportLink, Munk discovered the Neighbourhood Watch Target Hardening pilot program. This federally-funded scheme extends a $550 rebate for home security enhancements to residents of Canberra, Toowoomba, and parts of Perth who have suffered burglaries in the previous two years. The initiative is designed to render homes less appealing to potential burglars.

Burglary in Australian Households

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 3.5% of Australian households were victims of break-ins or attempted break-ins in 2020-21. These incidents impose financial burdens, command police and justice resources, and inflict severe psychological trauma on victims. Despite its capacity to accommodate 500 participants, the program has so far attracted fewer than 100 participants. Applications remain open until February 29, 2024.

Understanding Burglars

Criminologist Associate Professor Natalie Gately's research suggests that burglars evaluate properties based on access and cover. She categorizes burglars into three types: opportunists, searchers, and planners. Armed with her rebate, Munk installed CCTV and executed other security upgrades. She now comprehends the criticality of home security and acknowledges her prior naivety about the subject.