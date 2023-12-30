en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

A Blind Date in Sydney: Lara and Claire’s Encounter

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:55 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:31 am EST
A Blind Date in Sydney: Lara and Claire’s Encounter

When Lara, a 46-year-old naturopath, educator, and somatic therapist, and Claire, a 49-year-old software manager and SES volunteer, met for a blind date set up by a Saturday magazine, their encounter spun into an evening of conversation that spanned travel, careers, LGBTQ+ communities, and the fleeting nature of life. The date took place at the Strand Bistrotheque in Sydney, an establishment known for its chic ambiance and delectable cuisine.

First Impressions and Conversation

Both women had positive first impressions of each other. Lara was captivated by Claire’s stunning smile and soulful eyes, describing her date as wise, generous, and playful. On the other hand, Claire found herself drawn to Lara’s passion for her work and her vibrant smile. Their conversation flowed effortlessly, weaving through their work, travel adventures, and their involvement in LGBTQ+ communities.

(Read Also: Lotto Winner’s Joy Short-Lived as Pension Gets Cut Off)

The Awkward Moments

Despite the smooth conversation, the evening was not devoid of awkward moments. The most notable one came at the end of the date when the pair attempted goodbyes. Lara expressed regret over not asking for Claire’s number, while Claire admitted to a minor mishap involving a piece of buttered bread landing on her chair.

(Read Also: Single Father Self-Publishes Uplifting Children’s Book at Personal Cost)

Parting Thoughts

As the evening concluded, both women voiced their admiration for each other. Lara praised Claire’s self-awareness and courage, while Claire commended Lara’s passion and values. However, despite the enjoyable company and conversation, they parted ways without exchanging numbers or plans to meet again, leaving the possibility of a second date in the realm of uncertainty.

Alongside this account of Lara and Claire’s blind date, the magazine column also touched on the gender ratios in various Australian cities and offered expert dating advice. It emphasized the importance of mindset over statistics when it comes to dating, encouraging singles to engage in activities that increase the probability of meeting potential connections, such as joining sporting groups or language classes.

Read More 

0
Australia Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elderly Man Assaulted in Broad Daylight in Bassendean

By Geeta Pillai

Quirky and Unusual: A Look at Australia's Most Distinctive Properties of 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Australians Set Ambitious Financial Goals for 2024: A Look at Personal Triumphs

By Geeta Pillai

Damning Footage Sparks Outrage, Calls for Inquiry Into Youth Detention System

By Geeta Pillai

2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles ...
@Australia · 12 mins
2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles ...
heart comment 0
The Unseen Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Race: The Ocean Sunfish

By Geeta Pillai

The Unseen Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Race: The Ocean Sunfish
Rafael Nadal Returns to Court with Marc Lopez at Brisbane International Doubles Event

By Salman Khan

Rafael Nadal Returns to Court with Marc Lopez at Brisbane International Doubles Event
Sydney FC Clinches Victory Over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women’s Clash

By Salman Khan

Sydney FC Clinches Victory Over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women's Clash
Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW
Latest Headlines
World News
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
30 seconds
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
3 mins
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
4 mins
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
7 mins
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
Trump Criticizes Biden's Cognitive Abilities, Faces Legal Challenges for 2024 Election
9 mins
Trump Criticizes Biden's Cognitive Abilities, Faces Legal Challenges for 2024 Election
Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State's GOP Chairman
9 mins
Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State's GOP Chairman
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Government Spending Amid Soaring National Debt
11 mins
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Government Spending Amid Soaring National Debt
Alexander Zverev Prioritizes Defending Olympic Gold at Paris 2024, Eyes Grand Slam Success
12 mins
Alexander Zverev Prioritizes Defending Olympic Gold at Paris 2024, Eyes Grand Slam Success
Smriti Irani Takes Swift Action on Unpaid Salaries of Retired Teachers in Amethi
12 mins
Smriti Irani Takes Swift Action on Unpaid Salaries of Retired Teachers in Amethi
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
3 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app