Australia

9News Highlights New Year’s Eve Safety and Record-Setting Home Sale

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:24 pm EST
9News Highlights New Year’s Eve Safety and Record-Setting Home Sale

As the New Year’s Eve draws near, 9News underscores the significance of relying on professionals for certain tasks. In the context of the holiday season, this advice assumes greater importance as it relates to safety, quality, and success of New Year’s Eve festivities. This narrative interlaces with the story of a $40 million home setting a suburb record, which despite its staggering price, requires additional work, indicating that even high-value properties may need further renovations.

Movie and TV Recommendations for New Year’s Eve

The article suggests a mix of movies to usher in the New Year, from classic rom coms like When Harry Met Sally and The Apartment to unconventional choices like The Godfather Part II and The Age of Adaline. For those wishing to veer away from holiday movies, thrillers make the list too. For a more laid-back evening, Digital Trends proposes five TV shows, including Letterkenny, Shrinking, Cobra Kai, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, offering a potpourri of comedy, drama, and martial arts action.

Staying Safe on New Year’s Eve

The American Safety Council brings to light the grim fact that high blood-alcohol levels contribute to over 50% of crashes on New Year’s Day, making it one of the deadliest holidays. Tips for staying safe include arranging for a designated driver, using public transportation, and sticking to pedestrian paths. Advice also extends to hosting a party and handling champagne, fireworks, and firearms responsibly. Illinois State Police will be intensifying traffic enforcement with zero tolerance for speeding, distracted, and intoxicated driving, with more troopers deployed on roads and conducting roadside safety checks.

Fireworks Safety and Travel Recommendations

Experts caution the community about the risks of fireworks on New Year’s Eve, which in 2018 caused 19,500 fires annually. Shooting fireworks away from homes in a cleared-out area is recommended, with a flashlight and a bucket of water or hose kept handy. Unpredictable winds and a cold front can exacerbate the fire risk, and following package directions for fireworks and contacting local authorities at the first sign of danger is advised. As for travel, European Best Destinations rates the Portuguese island of Madeira as the top spot to witness the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display, with Marbella, Spain and London also ranking high for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Australia Lifestyle
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

