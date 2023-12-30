70-Year-Old Lotto Winner’s Pension Cut Off: A Cautionary Tale

In an unexpected twist of events, 70-year-old Frank Kemmler from Adelaide, who recently rejoiced his $60,000 Lotto win, had his joy curtailed as his pension was abruptly cut off. The local Centrelink, considering his monthly Lotto payouts as income, disqualified him from his pension benefits, leaving him to bear the full cost of medical expenses.

Unexpected Consequences of a Windfall

Upon winning the Lotto, Kemmler, a widower, planned a family holiday to celebrate. However, the celebration was short-lived. His winnings, received in monthly installments, forced him into a situation where he had to pay the full cost for GP appointments and medications, previously subsidized under the pension. The inability to opt for a lump sum payment added to his predicament.

A Warning for Pensioners

Upon reapplying for the pension on December 1, Kemmler was informed of a potential six-month waiting period due to processing delays. Disillusioned by the situation, he is now cautioning other Australians on pension about the potential pitfalls of winning the Lotto. His regret stems from the lack of awareness about the impact of such a win on his pension. Had he known, he would’ve preferred to give the winnings to his daughter, ensuring the continuity of his pension benefits.

Services Australia Responds

Services Australia, reacting to the situation, offered to work directly with Kemmler. Their intention is to ensure that he receives the support he is entitled to. This incident has sparked a broader discussion about the implications of unexpected financial gains on government benefits. The unforeseen consequences of Kemmler’s lottery win serve as a reminder of the complex interplay between windfalls and welfare benefits.