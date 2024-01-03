65-Year-Old Man Dies in Collision on Castlereagh Hwy, Investigation Underway

In a tragic turn of events, a two-vehicle collision on the Castlereagh Hwy at Gilgandra in the Great Western Plains region of New South Wales (NSW) claimed the life of a 65-year-old man. The accident, which occurred at approximately 2:45 pm on a Wednesday afternoon, involved a utility vehicle, commonly known as a ute, and a station wagon.

The Fatal Collision

According to NSW Police, the man was driving the ute when the incident took place. Despite the best efforts of NSW paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 70-year-old woman, suffered chest injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. She is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Other Casualties

The station wagon was carrying three individuals at the time of the crash. The 18-year-old female driver, along with two male passengers, sustained minor injuries. They are believed to have received immediate medical attention and are currently recovering.

Investigation Underway

NSW Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are exploring all possible leads. They are calling for anyone with information, CCTV footage, or dashcam recordings to come forward in order to assist with the investigation. This tragic event has deeply affected the local community, and the authorities are working tirelessly to ascertain the cause of the crash.