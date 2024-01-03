en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

65-Year-Old Man Dies in Collision on Castlereagh Hwy, Investigation Underway

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
65-Year-Old Man Dies in Collision on Castlereagh Hwy, Investigation Underway

In a tragic turn of events, a two-vehicle collision on the Castlereagh Hwy at Gilgandra in the Great Western Plains region of New South Wales (NSW) claimed the life of a 65-year-old man. The accident, which occurred at approximately 2:45 pm on a Wednesday afternoon, involved a utility vehicle, commonly known as a ute, and a station wagon.

The Fatal Collision

According to NSW Police, the man was driving the ute when the incident took place. Despite the best efforts of NSW paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 70-year-old woman, suffered chest injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. She is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Other Casualties

The station wagon was carrying three individuals at the time of the crash. The 18-year-old female driver, along with two male passengers, sustained minor injuries. They are believed to have received immediate medical attention and are currently recovering.

Investigation Underway

NSW Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are exploring all possible leads. They are calling for anyone with information, CCTV footage, or dashcam recordings to come forward in order to assist with the investigation. This tragic event has deeply affected the local community, and the authorities are working tirelessly to ascertain the cause of the crash.

0
Accidents Australia Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
13 seconds ago
CTA Yellow Line Service Suspended Indefinitely Following Collision
The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)‘s Yellow Line, also known as the Skokie Swift, remains in a state of indefinite suspension, a consequence of the devastating collision that took place on November 16. The incident, involving an inbound train crashing into stationary snow removal equipment, has not only led to an interruption in services for the
CTA Yellow Line Service Suspended Indefinitely Following Collision
Community Cooperation Leads to Resolution in Manteo Hit-and-Run
8 mins ago
Community Cooperation Leads to Resolution in Manteo Hit-and-Run
East Fishkill Mourns the Loss of Police Officer Daniel DiDato
12 mins ago
East Fishkill Mourns the Loss of Police Officer Daniel DiDato
Swift Rescue Operation Ensures Safe Return of Lost Hikers in Tahoe National Forest
3 mins ago
Swift Rescue Operation Ensures Safe Return of Lost Hikers in Tahoe National Forest
Eldridge Fire Displaces 15: Swift Action by Volunteer Firefighters Prevents Tragedy
6 mins ago
Eldridge Fire Displaces 15: Swift Action by Volunteer Firefighters Prevents Tragedy
Missing 57-Year-Old Man from Newcastle Found Safe
7 mins ago
Missing 57-Year-Old Man from Newcastle Found Safe
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
11 seconds
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
21 seconds
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
37 seconds
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
40 seconds
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
49 seconds
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
2 mins
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
2 mins
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
2 mins
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
3 mins
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
39 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
51 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app