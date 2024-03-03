60-Hour 'Super Possession' Closes Sydney to Melbourne Rail Line for Crucial Upgrades

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has announced a significant 'Super Possession' rail maintenance and improvement initiative, resulting in a 60-hour closure of the railway line between Sydney and Melbourne, as well as Cootamundra to Parkes, from 6am Saturday, 9 March, to 6pm Monday, 11 March. Essential works include the replacement of rail tracks, turnout maintenance, and upgrades to ensure improved network resilience and reliability.

Major Upgrades and Maintenance Efforts

During this extensive closure, 800km of railway will undergo critical maintenance and improvement tasks. In the NSW Southern Highlands, 21km of new rail will be installed, accompanied by track tamping, structure repairs, and mudhole removal. The ARTC's efforts extend to Melbourne's northwest suburbs with a 600m upgrade involving the installation of concrete sleepers and ballast between Albion and Jacana. This comprehensive program aims to enhance the network's resilience and reduce speed restrictions, ensuring a more reliable service for passengers and freight.

Inland Rail Construction Progress

In conjunction with the ARTC's maintenance works, Inland Rail will capitalize on the closure to advance significant construction projects in Victoria and New South Wales. Key activities include the removal of old bridges, lowering and building new track sections, and preparing lines for double-stacked freight trains. These advancements are critical for the Inland Rail project, aimed at boosting the efficiency and capacity of Australia's freight network.

Travel Disruptions and Advice for Passengers

Passengers planning to travel between Sydney and Melbourne during the closure period are advised to seek alternative arrangements. Road coaches will replace all NSW Trainlink and V/Line services, with potential additional disruptions due to Inland Rail work near Wangaratta Station. Travelers are encouraged to contact Transport for NSW or V/Line for journey planning assistance. The ARTC and Inland Rail are committed to minimizing the impact of these works on local communities and the environment, employing noise-reducing equipment and restricting the most intrusive activities to daylight hours where possible.

This 'Super Possession' is not just about immediate improvements but is a strategic move to future-proof Australia's rail infrastructure, ensuring it can meet the demands of a growing population and an increasing reliance on rail for both passenger and freight transport. As the dust settles and the tracks reopen, the benefits of this intensive weekend of works will ripple through the rail network, promising smoother and more reliable journeys for all.