2025 Kia Tasman Ute Spotted: A Step Closer to Launch

The forthcoming 2025 Kia Tasman ute, a dual-cab pick-up truck, has been sighted in Korea, clad with production sheet metal, marking a significant stride towards its launch. The vehicle is a departure from earlier prototypes that borrowed parts from the Mohave SUV. This fresh sighting brings to light a more definitive design bearing a boxy and upright style, brandishing vertically aligned headlights—a design element rapidly becoming a key characteristic of Kia.

Tasman's Features and Competitors

Notable features such as an integrated rear bumper step, akin to the Ford Ranger, have come into focus, along with a partially concealed dashboard and a visible center console. This arrangement suggests traditional gear shifting and drive mode selection capabilities, including an automatic four-wheel drive option. Kia is benchmarking the Tasman against competitors like the Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Amarok, and Toyota HiLux. The air is thick with speculation about whether Kia will introduce an optional six-cylinder powertrain to hold its own against these models.

Engine Specifications and Development

While the specifics of the engine remain under wraps, the prospect of a diesel engine analogous to the one in the Kia Sorento and Carnival is being considered. This engine would likely offer a braked towing capacity of around 3500kg. A significant portion of the development and testing work for the Tasman has been carried out in Australia due to the market's predilection for utes and their relative scarcity in Korea. Kia is also crafting an electric ute aimed at markets like the US.

Kia has set its sights on capturing 10% of the light commercial vehicle market with the Tasman. The use is projected to offer a 3.5-tonne braked towing and a one-tonne payload. The unveiling is scheduled for the end of this year, with the Australian market expecting arrivals in mid-2025. This bold and robust vehicle is poised to stand as a formidable rival to popular models like the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger, marking a significant milestone in Kia's journey in the world of utility vehicles.