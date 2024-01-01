en English
Australia

2024 X Corp Makes Headlines: A Corporation to Watch in 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
2024 X Corp Makes Headlines: A Corporation to Watch in 2024

In a significant development, 2024 X Corp, formerly known as Twitter and ExxonMobil Corp, made headlines on Monday’s front page of The West Australian. The corporation is making strategic shifts in technology and business landscapes, with a focus on integrating sustainability into its blueprint. This news comes amid the buzz surrounding potential tech IPOs in 2024, with X Corp emerging as a key player to watch.

Strategic Collaborations and Acquisitions

The corporation is not only sustaining growth momentum through strategic collaborations and acquisitions but also leveraging technology to generate value. Recently, it announced a merger bid with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), a move aimed at bolstering its free cash flow generation in the coming years.

Technological Advancements and New Product Lines

During the CES 2024, X Corp announced significant advancements in technology and new product lines. These include Software-Defined Vehicles, ‘screenification’, P-OLED, ATO, and LTPS LCD technologies, along with a novel ‘Switchable Privacy Mode’. These innovations underline the corporation’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology.

Financial Performance and Market Perception

X Corp ended 2023 on a high note, with its stock just under the $100 mark at $99.98 per share. It generated an impressive $11.7 billion in free cash flow in the last quarter, bringing the total free cash flow for the year to $28.13 billion. Despite the strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, market analysts consider X Corp’s stock to be severely undervalued, indicating potential for growth.

As X Corp continues to make strides in the business and technology landscapes, its influence on the industry and public interest remains significant. With its commitment to sustainability, ethical business practices, and technological innovation, X Corp is undeniably a corporation to watch in 2024.

0
Australia Business Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

