Australia

2024 X Corp Faces EU Scrutiny, Unveils New Strategies, and Announces Merger

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
2024 X Corp Faces EU Scrutiny, Unveils New Strategies, and Announces Merger

On Tuesday’s edition of The West Australian, leading the front page was a major story involving ‘2024 X Corp’, drawing considerable public interest. Formerly known as Twitter, the corporation now finds itself under the European Union’s scrutiny for allegedly breaching rules around illegal content and disinformation. This comes amidst a period of declining advertising revenue, potential regulatory penalties, and concerns over staff treatment.

Major Strategic Moves and Investments

Simultaneously, other corporations such as Intel, Shell, and Scorpius Biomanufacturing have announced major strategic business moves and investments across various sectors. Notably, ‘2024 X Corp’ has made a significant announcement at CES 2024, shedding light on their future-forward strategies including advancements in technology and new product lines. These include Software-Defined Vehicles, ‘screenification’, P-OLED, ATO, and LTPS LCD technologies, along with the novel ‘Switchable Privacy Mode’. Furthermore, the company reemphasized its commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices.

Financial Health and Stock Performance

Formerly known as ExxonMobil Corp, ‘2024 X Corp’ concluded the year 2023 with a stock just under the $100 mark at $99.98 per share. The company generated a staggering $11.7 billion in free cash flow for the last quarter, a significant increase from the previous $5.0 billion in Q2. Projections estimate the company to easily generate $40 billion by the end of 2023. ‘2024 X Corp’ has also announced a merger bid with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which is expected to boost its free cash flow generation in 2024 and 2025 even higher. Despite these impressive financials and strategic initiatives, the XOM stock is considered severely undervalued by market analysts.

Revolutionary Product Development

The corporation has also announced the development of a revolutionary product leveraging AI, machine learning, and data analytics to enhance user experience and productivity. Referred to as the X-65 CRANE program, the initiative focuses on utilizing air nozzles and jet ducting for aircraft control, promising weight savings, reduced fuel consumption, and environmental friendliness.

Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

