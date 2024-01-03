en English
2024: What’s in Store for Australia’s Property Market?

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
2024: What’s in Store for Australia’s Property Market?

Australia’s real estate landscape is poised to undergo substantial transformations in 2024, as forecasted by industry experts. These prognostications cover a wide spectrum of the property sector, hinting at potential shifts in housing demand, price trends, and investment dynamics.

2023: A Year of Ups and Downs

Reflecting on the past year, Australian property values witnessed a national rise of 8.1%, with only two states and territories recording an annual decline. Locations such as Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney experienced the most prominent increases, while Hobart and Darwin saw a decrease. Despite the mixed trend, national dwelling values remained 31.3% higher than pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

However, the growth pace in Melbourne and Sydney had decelerated significantly since the June rate hike, indicating that the market’s dynamics are indeed complex and ever-evolving.

Predictions for 2024

Looking ahead, SQM Research Director Louis Christopher anticipates average city prices to oscillate between -1 to +3% nationally in 2024. Brisbane and Perth are projected to be the only capital cities to witness meaningful rates of price growth. Notably, the rise of interest rates could potentially trigger a double-dip downturn in Australian real estate, as property prices feel the pressure and for-sale listings surge.

Spotlight on the Top Performers

In 2023, several cities exhibited significant growth and recovery, with Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane setting new benchmarks in value growth. Adelaide showcased a robust expansion, with housing values rising by 1.3% in October 2023. This growth was underpinned by strong economic factors and a surge in buyer demand.

Perth and Brisbane also demonstrated impressive resilience. Perth benefited from an affordable housing market, limited supply, and robust population growth. Brisbane’s housing values rebounded remarkably with a 10.5% increase since January 2023. Wollongong and Melbourne also displayed resilience and steady growth in housing values, while Canberra’s housing market appears to be recovering from its deepest downturn.

These predictions serve as pivotal insights for potential homebuyers, investors, and policymakers, as they navigate the complex terrain of property investment and development in the coming year.

Australia Investments
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

