2024 Rings in with Severe Thunderstorms and Flash Floods in South-East Queensland and Northern New South Wales

South-East Queensland and Northern New South Wales have been ravaged by severe thunderstorms and intense rainfall, resulting in life-threatening flash floods at the beginning of 2024. The State Emergency Service (SES) has been inundated with over 460 calls for assistance, as concerned residents reach out for help amidst the escalating weather crisis.

Severe Weather Warnings Issued

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has responded to the threatening weather conditions with severe warnings for multiple regions, including the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Logan, Beenleigh, and Burnett. Parts of Wide Bay are also on high alert, with the expectation that heavy rain will persist into Tuesday. According to BOM’s forecast, six-hourly rainfall totals could reach an alarming 250mm, increasing the risk of landslides and hazardous road debris.

Flood Alerts Activated

In response to rapidly rising water levels in catchments, flood alerts have been activated for several rivers and creeks including Pimpama, Coomera, and Nerang Rivers, as well as the Mudgeeraba, Tallebudgera, and Currumbin creeks. Among the recorded rainfall totals, Upper Springbrook saw a staggering 389mm, with 276mm at Little Nerang Dam.

Emergency Services Respond to Weather Crisis

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Deputy Commissioner, Kevin Walsh, reported that the SES conducted approximately ten swift water rescues on the Gold Coast. He emphasized that the ground is saturated, and with intense rainfall expected to continue for another 24 hours, flash flooding on roads and causeways is imminent. In response to this, police have closed many roads and are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, Northern New South Wales was not spared from the deluge, with Coffs Harbour recording an overwhelming 180mm of rain in just three hours on New Year’s Eve. The BOM has issued a similar severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands districts in New South Wales, with isolated rainfall totals of 250mm anticipated.