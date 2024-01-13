2024 Predictions: Shifts in Australian Property Market and Unique Auto Industry Development

The year 2024 is poised to bring significant shifts to the Australian property market, guided by five key predictions. These changes are reflective of the ongoing evolution of the real estate landscape in Australia, impacting buyers, sellers, and investors across the nation.

Australian Property Market Predictions

The value of total new investor loan commitments increased by 1.9% in November and was 18.0% higher compared to the same period a year ago. The value of new owner-occupier loan commitments for dwellings rose by 10.1% through the year to November 2023, while the number of these commitments increased by 7.3%. These figures indicate that both home buyers and investors are poised to take advantage of the real estate markets in 2024.

Refinancing largely stabilized in November after three months of steep declines. Over 700,000 mortgages have been refinanced since the start of the rate hikes, switching more than $360 billion worth of loans. The Australian government’s Help to Buy scheme is expected to boost first home buyer numbers further in 2024.

Positive Outlook for Renters

The 2024 forecast for Australia’s property market suggests a positive outlook for renters, with slowing rental growth and an increase in vacancies. This is attributed to several factors, including tenants opting for share houses, renters transitioning to becoming first home buyers, and the anticipated federal government’s Help to Buy shared equity scheme. Moreover, a potential interest rate cut may improve borrowing capacity and mortgage affordability.

Perth and Gold Coast Property Markets

The Perth property market is expected to continue rising in 2024 due to tight rental conditions, a strong global commodities market, and minimal exposure to the financial services sector. On the other hand, the Gold Coast property market is poised to soar in 2024 due to high levels of immigration and interstate migration. The rise in building costs has made it difficult to provide affordable housing, but prices are expected to continue increasing throughout 2024.

Suburbs such as Southport, Biggera Waters, Molendinar, Ashmore, Carrara, and Coombabah are seeing increased interest from owner-occupiers and investors, indicating the potential for capital growth.