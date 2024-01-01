en English
Australia

2024 Outlook: Five Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
2024 Outlook: Five Predictions for Australia's Property Market

In an insightful development, a recent property news segment has brought forward five key predictions for Australia’s property market in 2024. The predictions are geared towards upcoming trends, potential shifts in the market, and economic factors that could significantly shape the Australian real estate landscape.

Imminent Rise in Property Prices

According to Domain’s 2023 End-Of-Year Wrap and 2024 Outlook report, the Australian property market is poised to witness a sustained rise in both house and unit prices. While the report signals caution, it refrains from spreading despair, instead raising concerns around interest rates and affordability issues.

Uncertainty for Melbourne’s Market

The Melbourne property market faces a cloud of uncertainty in its 2024 outlook due to the ongoing repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent data from CoreLogic suggests a significant shift in Australia’s real estate landscape come 2024.

Shift towards a Buyers’ Market

The firm’s daily dwelling values index reveals a 0.4% rise in home values across the five major capital city markets in December. However, quarterly value growth has moderated to 1.8% at the aggregate level. Predictions point towards a buyers’ market for Sydney and Melbourne, with national price growth expected to be sluggish throughout the year.

Largest Property Decline on Record?

Adding to the intrigue, Jarden Securities Ltd. forecasts a drastic 15% drop in Australian home prices in 2024. If realised, this could be the largest property decline on record. Meanwhile, research group PropTrack has highlighted the suburbs to watch in the Australian property market for 2024, with the Sutherland Shire dominating the top 10 list.

Economic and Political Forecasts for 2024

As the Australian property market looks towards 2024 with anticipation, economists and analysts have also made predictions for the nation’s economic conditions. Commonwealth Bank’s chief economist forecasts a 0.75 percentage point reduction in the cash rate by the Reserve Bank in the second half of 2024, coupled with a five percent rise in home prices. On the political front, analyst Malcolm Mackerras predicts the outcome of federal and territory elections, while other predictions cover climate, health, and sports.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

