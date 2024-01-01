2024 Forecast: Australian Property Market Trends and Predictions

As 2024 unfolds, the Australian property market is buzzing with anticipation and speculation. In a recent podcast, experts have outlined their predictions, shedding some light on potential trends and changes that could shape the year to come. The property market is a complex entity, with its dynamics influenced by a myriad of factors from interest rates to global economic uncertainty, and everything in between.

Property Price Trends

The property prices in Australia’s major cities, including Sydney, have been a hot topic of discussion. Despite the gloomy economic outlook, property prices are not expected to plummet. Rather, they are predicted to continue their ascent, albeit at a slower pace. This is primarily attributed to the low housing supply, soaring construction costs, and recent tax cuts.

Regional Markets: Correction in Prices

While the urban property market is set to continue its growth, the regional markets may experience a correction in prices. Areas such as the Richmond coast in Victoria or the Shoalhaven in NSW, which saw a surge in prices during the Covid highs, are expected to see a fall of up to 10%. This correction is anticipated to provide more affordable options for homebuyers and investors.

Affordability Opportunities in Brisbane and Perth

Interestingly, the cities of Brisbane and Perth are highlighted as potential affordability opportunities. With the much-discussed mortgage cliff yet to materialize, these cities might just be the perfect haven for prospective homeowners and investors alike. However, the rise in mortgage arrears serves as a reminder to tread with caution.

Boom in Suburbs: Coolaroo and Meadow Heights

The suburbs of Coolaroo and Meadow Heights are also expected to experience a property price boom. There is an evident trend of prospective homebuyers searching for more affordable properties further away from the center of Melbourne. Other suburbs like Melton, Dallas, Pascoe Vale, Oakleigh, Murrumbeena, and Hughesdale are also expected to perform well in the property market.

The property market predictions for Australia in 2024 paint a picture of a market that is both challenging and opportunistic. Whether you are a homebuyer, an investor, or just an interested observer, these trends will undoubtedly shape the property landscape in the year ahead.