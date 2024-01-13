en English
Asia

2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange: Bolstering Bonds and Deepening Cooperation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange: Bolstering Bonds and Deepening Cooperation

On Saturday, the 2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year was officially inaugurated at the Terrace of the Elephants within the Angkor Archaeological Park. The program, aiming to bolster bonds between the citizens of Cambodia and China, was marked by a variety of ceremonial activities including speeches, bilateral relation videos, and a cultural arts performance. The launch was broadcasted on Cambodia’s state-run TVK.

Deepening Ties with Cultural Exchange

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, in a congratulatory letter, underscored the long history of friendly exchanges between the two nations and the significance of people-to-people exchange as a cornerstone for their cooperation. Emphasizing the importance of promoting mutual tourist visits, increasing youth exchanges, and deepening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, he also urged for the promotion of such exchanges. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reciprocated with a letter of congratulations for the initiative.

Reinforcing the friendship between the peoples of the two nations, the launch ceremony was marked by speeches, video clips, and arts performances. The Cambodian Prime Minister expressed optimism that the exchange year would attract more Chinese tourists and investors to Cambodia, thereby boosting the economy.

Expectations from the Exchange Year

The 2024 Cambodia-China People-to-People Exchange Year is expected to stimulate tourism and exchanges among youths and next-generation leaders of the two countries, contributing to building a shared future. The event is also projected to play a vital role in promoting and attracting more Chinese tourists to Cambodia, potentially increasing Chinese arrivals and contributing to the country’s economy.

Cultural exchanges through performing arts, dance, and music were showcased during the launch. The event was presided over by Tea Banh, a Member of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, and Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. The event, with around 500 Chinese delegates in attendance, embodied the strong friendship and solidarity between Cambodia and China.

Significance of the Event

The event is seen as a key catalyst for boosting Cambodia-China relations in tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchange. Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Cambodia chapter, underscored the event’s role in promoting and attracting more Chinese tourists to Cambodia. He also accentuated the wealth of history, landscapes, and cultural experiences that Cambodia offers, emphasizing the potential for increased Chinese arrivals.

The event also underlines the strategic significance of Southeast Asia in the contest between the US and Chinese military, and the US’s efforts to counter China’s influence in the region. The event, amidst the diplomatic battle between the US and China for influence in Cambodia and Southeast Asia, highlights the strained relationship between the US and Cambodia due to the latter’s growing embrace of China.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

