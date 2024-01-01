2024 Australia Property Market: Predictions, Challenges, and a Record-breaking Home Sale

As we step into 2024, the Australian property market teeters on the edge of significant transformations. A recent report from Nine Entertainment Co., featuring insights from three property experts, anticipates a continued yet decelerated growth in property prices due to factors such as a persistent low housing supply, escalating construction costs, and massive rental hikes.

A Gradual Shift in the Property Market

The property market in 2024 is expected to witness a sustained rise in house and unit prices, according to Domain’s 2023 End-Of-Year Wrap and 2024 Outlook report. However, this growth will likely be slower compared to previous years. CoreLogic data suggests a subtle shift in Australia’s real estate landscape in 2024, with a marginal 0.4% rise in home values across major capital city markets in December.

Challenges and Opportunities

The experts anticipate potential challenges for mortgage holders as interest rate cuts seem unlikely until late 2024 or early 2025. There is also concern about the tightening of regulations potentially impacting investors. On the other hand, regions like Brisbane and Perth present affordability and value opportunities. The widely speculated ‘mortgage cliff’ remains unrealized, but an increase in mortgage arrears has been noted.

Regional Market Corrections

Coastal and regional communities that enjoyed strong price growth during the pandemic are exhibiting a trend reversal, with many properties returning to the market. Some regional markets have begun to correct from their highs, hinting at a potential fall in prices. A drastic 15% drop in Australian home prices in 2024 is forecasted by Jarden Securities Ltd., while research group PropTrack highlights the suburbs to watch.

Amid these anticipated shifts, the property market in 2024 is expected to be both challenging and opportunistic, influenced by trends such as shifts from remote to office work, changing family needs, and the impact of intergenerational wealth.

Lastly, in a striking property news revelation, a $40 million home set a new suburb record for price. The property, however, reportedly still necessitates additional work, adding a layer of intrigue to its high valuation.

