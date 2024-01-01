en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

2024 Australia Property Market: Predictions, Challenges, and a Record-breaking Home Sale

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
2024 Australia Property Market: Predictions, Challenges, and a Record-breaking Home Sale

As we step into 2024, the Australian property market teeters on the edge of significant transformations. A recent report from Nine Entertainment Co., featuring insights from three property experts, anticipates a continued yet decelerated growth in property prices due to factors such as a persistent low housing supply, escalating construction costs, and massive rental hikes.

A Gradual Shift in the Property Market

The property market in 2024 is expected to witness a sustained rise in house and unit prices, according to Domain’s 2023 End-Of-Year Wrap and 2024 Outlook report. However, this growth will likely be slower compared to previous years. CoreLogic data suggests a subtle shift in Australia’s real estate landscape in 2024, with a marginal 0.4% rise in home values across major capital city markets in December.

(Read Also: Predictions Indicate a Year of Change for Australia’s Property Market in 2024)

Challenges and Opportunities

The experts anticipate potential challenges for mortgage holders as interest rate cuts seem unlikely until late 2024 or early 2025. There is also concern about the tightening of regulations potentially impacting investors. On the other hand, regions like Brisbane and Perth present affordability and value opportunities. The widely speculated ‘mortgage cliff’ remains unrealized, but an increase in mortgage arrears has been noted.

(Read Also: 2024 Outlook: Five Predictions for Australia’s Property Market)

Regional Market Corrections

Coastal and regional communities that enjoyed strong price growth during the pandemic are exhibiting a trend reversal, with many properties returning to the market. Some regional markets have begun to correct from their highs, hinting at a potential fall in prices. A drastic 15% drop in Australian home prices in 2024 is forecasted by Jarden Securities Ltd., while research group PropTrack highlights the suburbs to watch.

Amid these anticipated shifts, the property market in 2024 is expected to be both challenging and opportunistic, influenced by trends such as shifts from remote to office work, changing family needs, and the impact of intergenerational wealth.

Lastly, in a striking property news revelation, a $40 million home set a new suburb record for price. The property, however, reportedly still necessitates additional work, adding a layer of intrigue to its high valuation.

Read More

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Western Australia Enacts Native Logging Ban Amid Environmental Conservation Efforts

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Fire in Sydney Apartment Leaves Man Critically Injured

By Geeta Pillai

Free Vaccinations Now Available at Pharmacies in the Hunter Region

By Geeta Pillai

Rain Threatens to Disrupt High Voltage BBL Clash Between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers

By Salman Khan

Abbie Chatfield Rings in New Year with Sausage Sizzle Sandwich and Bol ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 6 mins
Abbie Chatfield Rings in New Year with Sausage Sizzle Sandwich and Bol ...
heart comment 0
World Rings in 2024: A Tale of Fireworks, Festivities, and Reflections

By Geeta Pillai

World Rings in 2024: A Tale of Fireworks, Festivities, and Reflections
A Global Welcome to 2024: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Around the World

By Geeta Pillai

A Global Welcome to 2024: New Year's Eve Celebrations Around the World
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate

By Geeta Pillai

Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals

By Geeta Pillai

New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
Latest Headlines
World News
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
38 seconds
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
47 seconds
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis
1 min
New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis
Rare Instance of Acinic Cell Carcinoma of the Breast Documented
2 mins
Rare Instance of Acinic Cell Carcinoma of the Breast Documented
Mumbai Infant Overcomes Rare Lung Condition, Reaching Developmental Milestones
3 mins
Mumbai Infant Overcomes Rare Lung Condition, Reaching Developmental Milestones
Awami League to hold election rally today in Dhanmondi
4 mins
Awami League to hold election rally today in Dhanmondi
Free Vaccinations Now Available at Pharmacies in the Hunter Region
4 mins
Free Vaccinations Now Available at Pharmacies in the Hunter Region
Dhaka begins 2024 with worst air quality in the world
5 mins
Dhaka begins 2024 with worst air quality in the world
2023: A Year of Significant Scientific Breakthroughs
5 mins
2023: A Year of Significant Scientific Breakthroughs
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
21 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
25 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
43 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
57 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app